Driving through New York is already expensive, and now the price to go on one of the most widely used highways appears it may go up soon as well. Officials are starting the process to increase tolls for the first time since 2010 on the New York State Thruway. It was revealed at a New York Thruway Authority meeting on Monday that starting in 2024, toll for driving along the highway and over the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge could be going up, and then increased again not long after that.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO