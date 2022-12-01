Read full article on original website
ecori.org
End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
ABC6.com
McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation to celebrate big milestone at Quonset Business Park
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Rhode Island elected officials are celebrating a big milestone Monday at Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Those who will be in attendance for the event, which will be hosted at REGENT Craft, are Gov. Dan McKee, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
nrinow.news
Burrillville native, N. S. resident, to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday night
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and will appear on a popular game show this week. Mello will be among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it airs on Tuesday, Dec....
Turnto10.com
Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee
(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
AOL Corp
Brown University becomes first Ivy League school to add official caste protections
Brown University is the latest in a string of schools to add caste protections to their nondiscrimination policies, a measure aimed at giving Dalit students official channels to report bias. The private university in Providence, Rhode Island, is the first Ivy League school to mention casteism in its general policy,...
GoLocalProv
Student Brought Knife to North Kingstown Elementary School, According to District
An elementary school student reportedly brought a knife to school in North Kingstown on Monday, according to the interim superintendent. It marks the latest in students bringing knives to schools in Rhode Island, after a principal was stabbed last week in Providence -- and then two students were arrested for possessing knives at a school in the city the following day.
capeandislands.org
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
newstalknewengland.com
Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine
At the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday, Jamont Patrick, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to three years in federal prison. In November, Patrick pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly and intentionally distributing and possessing with intent to distribute pills containing a methamphetamine mixture.
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on 1st day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dec. 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
