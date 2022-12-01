BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO