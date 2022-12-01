Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
WJLA
DC councilmembers to introduce measure Tuesday for free Metrobus service
WASHINGTON (7News) — Big decisions are on the table regarding Metrobus fares. D.C. leaders are expected to introduce a measure Tuesday to make Metrobuses free for all residents. The legislation would also expand overnight bus service on the 12 most-used bus routes so riders can catch a bus 24...
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
WJLA
PHOTOS | 'Paddle The DMV' group spreads holiday cheer along the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend, the North Pole came to the Potomac River!. At least 30 people in a paddleboarding group, "Paddle The DMV," dressed up in festive costumes and circled Theodore Roosevelt Island spreading holiday cheer to D.C. The group is sponsored by local realtor Lindsay Underwood, "Santa's...
WJLA
DMV volunteer groups asking for donations to help bused migrants ahead of holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you were to walk a mile in Mariel Vallano's shoes, it would likely lead you to one of many storage areas she and other volunteers gather shoes, clothing, diapers, and other much-needed items donated for the migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona the last eight months.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
WJLA
'We're all frustrated' | Anne Arundel schools responds to ongoing bus issues
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Schools finally agreed to an interview with Project Baltimore after a Fox45 News report showed students walking to school along highways that don’t have sidewalks. Project Baltimore went to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools administration building to speak with Superintendent...
WJLA
Making history: Latina women on MCPS Board of Education aim to better reflect community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After Grace Rivera-Oven was sworn in as a member of the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, she not only kept up the family tradition of working in the district, but she also made history. Rivera-Oven and Karla Silvestre, who was...
WJLA
Gas prices drop; Experts predict further reduction through Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WJLA
27 bikeway projects underway in Montgomery County as part of Vision Zero Initiative
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is that time of year when transportation officials in the region are taking a close look at dark roads and drivers enjoying too much holiday spirit behind the wheel. The campaign in Montgomery County known as Vision Zero has kicked it up a...
WJLA
SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
WJLA
Metro proposes using automatic train operation for first time since deadly 2009 accident
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is proposing a return to automatic train operation, an automated system it has not used since after a deadly 2009 accident on the Red Line that killed nine people. Metro says automatic train operation (ATO) will result in an increase in both safety and smoothness...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Katie Ledecky leads STEM workshop at DC middle school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ten-time Olympic Medal winner Katie Ledecky headed to D.C. Monday morning to encourage students at Eliot-Hine Middle School to get into STEM. In partnership with Panasonic's STEM forward, the D.C. native helped lead students in interactive science lessons and experiments. A passionate STEM advocate, Ledecky partnered...
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects force entry into Montgomery Co. church, vandalize building, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County church was burglarized on Nov. 25, and detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. At around 11 p.m., MCPD responded to the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WJLA
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
WJLA
20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
