Washington, DC

WJLA

Fairfax Co. sees increased interest in free 'REVIVE!' training to prevent opioid overdoses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prevention specialists with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board say they're seeing increased interest in the county's free 'REVIVE!' training that teaches people how to administer the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, or Narcan. "Everybody should take this training," said...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Gas prices drop; Experts predict further reduction through Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Drivers in Maryland are getting a little relief at the gas pump during the holiday season. Gas prices have fallen in Baltimore by an average of 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. The current cheapest gas station in Baltimore is priced at $2.96 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Festive DMV events light up first weekend of December

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Festive celebrations were on display throughout the DMV this weekend. In Alexandria, the Potomac River was shining brightly in Christmas colors Saturday for the 22nd Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. More than 50 boats took part in the one-mile cruise. Dockside...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Katie Ledecky leads STEM workshop at DC middle school

WASHINGTON (7News) — Ten-time Olympic Medal winner Katie Ledecky headed to D.C. Monday morning to encourage students at Eliot-Hine Middle School to get into STEM. In partnership with Panasonic's STEM forward, the D.C. native helped lead students in interactive science lessons and experiments. A passionate STEM advocate, Ledecky partnered...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Falls Church on Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius proceeded through the Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street intersection at a green light and struck pedestrian, Kamrul Hassan, as he attempted to cross at the crosswalk, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

20-year-old identified after being fatally shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in D.C. Sunday night, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, according to MPD. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC

