ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Mom shares hilarious take on making Christmas magic: 'I am so damn tired'

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CV38Y_0jTWolNs00

With Christmas less than a month away, families have been gearing up for the holiday season: shopping for a Christmas tree , picking up new ornaments and decorations or making yet another store run to replace those dead string lights.

One Alabama mom sure knows the struggle and she’s sharing her hilarious and very relatable take on Facebook.

Alana Smith is the author behind the Holy Moly Motherhood Facebook page and in a Nov. 25 post , she began, “Y’all, just like every other mom in America, I’ve been creating Christmas magic since 8am. I am so damn tired.”

Smith, a nurse anesthetist who works night shifts at a hospital, is also a mom of two young boys who are now 8 and 3. She told “Good Morning America” she enjoys decorating her home for Christmas but at the same time, she wanted to poke fun at the chaos behind her annual tradition of decking the halls of her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ54m_0jTWolNs00
Courtesy Alana Smith - PHOTO: Alana Smith and her husband are parents to two sons. They live in Birmingham, Alabama.

“It's a good time, but it always seems to be the mom's job,” she explained of what happens at her house. “You know, Dad helps get the tree up and then it's like they disappear. I don't know where they go.”

Smith referenced this in her post, writing in between festive song lyrics: “One thing at a time. Get tree up. Husband helps with this one task. Then decorate entire tree alone. Kids put a few ornaments along bottom of tree, in the worst possible places. Go to a happy place mentally to block that out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0SwY_0jTWolNs00
Alana Smith - PHOTO: Alana Smith, the writer behind the "Holy Moly Motherhood" social media account, tries to make Christmas special for her two young sons every year.

The 37-year-old mom from Birmingham, Alabama, told “GMA” she was inspired to write the post on the day after Thanksgiving when she found herself trying to get into the holiday spirit on her day off from work.

“One thing after another, with half of my lights not working and then, you know, my kids trying to kill each other over their trees and then just mess after mess, so by the time I sat down at night, I just needed to vent and for me, that's putting it down on paper,” Smith said. “But it was a fun one to write. It just kind of rolled right out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29axwA_0jTWolNs00
Courtesy Alana Smith - PHOTO: Alana Smith, the writer behind the "Holy Moly Motherhood" social media account, tries to make Christmas special for her two young sons every year.

For Smith, the experience was full of highs and lows. “I had Christmas music on and then by the end – I was all jolly that morning and I was like, ‘We're gonna get this done. It's gonna be fun’ – and then, by the end of the night, I'm frazzled and like, ‘No more Christmas!’” Smith recalled.

It’s a teeter-totter scenario working parents are likely to recognize and one Smith pointed out as well.

“I think being a working mom makes it tough. There's just so much to do and so little time, especially around Christmas,” she said. “But of course, I want the house to be decorated, I want them to remember the lights and all the fun things. We try to make cookies. We try to go see Christmas lights, see Santa … and I think they remember the fun and excitement. At least I do from my childhood, so I just try to make it special for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FW2zq_0jTWolNs00
Courtesy Alana Smith - PHOTO: Smith says she loves to make "Christmas magic" for her kids, including decorations and holiday activities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxOKR_0jTWolNs00
Courtesy Alana Smith - PHOTO: Smith's sons are now 8 and 3 years old.

Ultimately, Smith says she tries to realize what’s most important during the holidays – making magical memories with her kids and family – without sacrificing too much and it’s advice she’d give to her fellow working parents too.

“You can't be perfect at everything, especially moms, we're expected to be 100% at home and 100% in our career, and it’s just not always going to happen,” she said. “So, I think you just do the best you can. If you can't go out and buy new lights, then whatever it is that makes you guys happy and create some kind of magic, that’s what your kids are going to remember. And then, I think it's just taking the time and trying to take advantage of each moment that you have at home.”

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
GMA

GMA

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy