Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials have paid their respects to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang’s body at a military hospital in Beijing. Jiang’s body was then sent for cremation at Babaoshan cemetery, where many top leaders are interred. A formal memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the center of Beijing. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003, oversaw the return of Hong Kong from British rule and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization.
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization says it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. It says cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access and the nature of the searches means the group behind the attack was likely “sponsored or tasked by the Chinese state.” The searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Biden says he won’t go to US border because of ‘more important things’
President Biden said Tuesday he won’t visit the US-Mexico border during a day trip to Arizona because he has “more important things” to handle — despite the record-smashing surge of people illegally crossing into the US. “Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” a reporter asked Biden on the White House lawn as he departed for Arizona. The president replied, “Because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.” Biden is visiting Phoenix to promote this year’s bipartisan CHIPS Act subsidizing US technology companies that make computer chips domestically. The visit comes after an...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
South Africa’s lawmakers delay debate on president’s future
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel’s report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee.
Putin signs law expanding LGBT ‘propaganda’ restrictions
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new law Putin signed Monday expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The new law outlaws advertising, media and online resources. books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda.” It also broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors and bans information considered to be propaganda promoting pedophilia.
Bulgaria rejects media report about refugee shot at border
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has rejected accusations that its border guards shot a Syrian refugee in October. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said, “There are no cases of violence against migrants.” He spoke after a video released Monday showed a man being fired at on European country’s border with Turkey. The footage of an asylum-seeker being hit with live ammunition on Oct. 3 was part of a joint investigation by several European media outlets led by Lighthouse Reports. In the video recorded on the Turkish side of the border, a young man falls to the ground after a bullet goes through his hand and into his chest.
New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation’s health and economy since World War II. She said now was an appropriate time to examine the government’s response with the highest level of independent inquiry. Among the questions will be whether or not New Zealand took the right approach initially by imposing strict lockdowns and border quarantine restrictions in order to try and wipe out the virus entirely.
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent...
Confusion over Iran’s religious police as women drop hijab
CAIRO (AP) — Confusion over the status of Iran’s religious police is growing as state media cast doubt on reports the force had been shut down. The mixed messages have raised speculation that Iran’s clerical leadership is considering concessions in an attempt to defuse widespread anti-government protests that are entering the third month. Despite the uncertainty, it has appeared for weeks that enforcement of the strict dress code has been scaled back as more women walk the streets without wearing the required headscarf. Monday also marks the start of another three-day nationwide strike called by protesters. In Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, about a third of shops were closed, witnesses said.
US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global arms sales have grown by nearly 2%, chiefly because of the war in Ukraine. But the conflict may also hamper production, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said Monday that this means that efforts to strengthen the countries’ armed forces and to replenish their stockpiles after sending billions of dollars’ worth of ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine may be hampered. Some reports indicate that Russian companies are increasing production because of the war but may also have had difficulty in accessing semiconductors and are also being impacted by war-related sanctions.
EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world. The preliminary agreement, which must still be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021. Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people. Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber and agriculture, including soybean and palm oil.
DOJ antitrust regulators should look at Apple, Google’s handling of TikTok, says FCC commissioner
Apple and Google’s continued hosting of TikTok on their app stores, despite US national security concerns about the short-form video app, reflects the tech giants’ “gatekeeper” power and should be made part of any antitrust reviews the app stores may face, a member of the Federal Communications Commission wrote to the Justice Department last week.
