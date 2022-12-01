Read full article on original website
Portugal vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup today
How to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this last 16 clash.
Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out
Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
CBS Sports
World cup score: Japan vs. Croatia score, live updates: FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, round of 16 action
Japan face the 2018 World Cup finalists. Croatia will try to make one last run with their veteran squad when they face Japan on Monday in FIFA World Cup round of 16 action at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Croatia lost to France in the 2018 World Cup final. They ousted world No. 2 Belgium from the tournament on Thursday with a 0-0 draw. That followed a 4-1 thrashing of Canada, and players like Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic look to hold off retirement from international play for at least one more match. However, Japan have been the tournament's giant killers, knocking off Germany and Spain by 2-1 scores to win their group and advance to the Round of 16 for the fourth time.
Yardbarker
First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9
The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
World Cup 2022: Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Comments Show Another Challenge of an In-Season Tournament
Playing a World Cup in the middle of the domestic soccer season is physically challenging, but there are also mental demands. Just ask Takehiro Tomiyasu. The post World Cup 2022: Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Comments Show Another Challenge of an In-Season Tournament appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
World Cup: Brazil score four in first half against South Korea
Paul: As a South Korean myself, the defeat was inevitable. Individual brilliance of Brazilian players is hard to cope with. Three days rest vs seven days rest (of main players of Brazil) doesn't help either. We are just happy to make it to the last 16 of this great World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped? – Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland
Portugal face a tough challenge in their upcoming game against Switzerland in their first knockout game of the Qatar World Cup 2022. See Last Word on Football’s Portugal predicted lineup for their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal Predicted Lineup vs Switzerland. How Portugal Have Lined-up Recently. Fernando...
Morocco vs. Spain: How to watch Qatar World Cup Round of 16, time, TV channel, live stream
Morocco vs. Spain kick off the final day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, December 6 (12/6/2022) at 10 a.m. ET. Morocco vs. Spain will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo. It can be streamed live with a free trial of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Morocco vs Spain LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from last 16 as Morocco holding firm
Morocco play Spain in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup today, with the winners set to face Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.Spain finished second in their group despite thrashing Costa Rica and drawing with Germany, due to a shock loss to Japan on their last matchday of the first round.Meanwhile, Morocco stunned Belgium and beat Canada after an opening draw with Croatia, topping their group to set up this tie with 2010 champions Spain.Later today, Portugal take on Switzerland in the final last-16 game of Qatar 2022, with the victors from that match-up playing the winners of this game in the next round.Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More Morocco seek to ‘give the dream’ to all of Africa that future World Cup success remains in sightBrazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finalsWhat teams are still in World Cup 2022 and who has been eliminated?
How to live stream Brazil v South Korea and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere
The World Cup 2022 favourites must beat the Korean side to set up a quarter final clash with Japan or Croatia
United States knocked out of FIFA World Cup following 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
The United States was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, who advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals. The U.S. came out of the gates strong in the first 10 minutes of the game, dominating much of the early play. However, it was the Netherlands who would get on the board first, with goals by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind putting the Dutch up 2-0 before halftime. The United States would get on the board in the second half, with Haji Wright scoring late to cut the American deficit to one. However, the Netherlands would seal their...
Augusta Free Press
Netherlands defeats US, 3-1: Americans eliminated from 2022 World Cup
The U.S. men’s national team has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a well-fought 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16. The U.S. missed a golden chance in the opening minutes to take the lead, found itself down 2-0 at the half and could not rally in the second half as defensive woes did the team in.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
The U.S.'s 2022 World Cup run is over after falling to the Netherlands, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. run at the 2022 World Cup has ended after the Netherlands defeated the U.S. 3-1 in the round of 16. The United States had never trailed in this tournament — with draws against Wales and England and the defeat of Iran in group play. But in the knockout stage — where teams must win or go home — none of that mattered.
World Cup 2022: Croatia ends Japan’s pursuit of quarterfinal match with shootout victory
Croatia defeated Japan, 3-1, in a shootout to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals where they will take on tournament favorite Brazil.
