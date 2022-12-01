ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Winston-Salem State continues hot streak as pieces come together

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aE0V7_0jTWnIwi00

Winston-Salem State is off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 season, and Wednesday night was a good example of why expectations are high at 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr.

WSSU made easy work of Johnson and Wales on Wednesday, winning 84-57 in front of a typically-exubrient home crowd. The win was the 17th in a row in the C.E. Gaines Center, dating back to January 2020.

Former NC State big man Jaylon Gibson led the way with 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with a pair of blocked shots. It is exactly the type of game WSSU head coach Cleo Hill Jr. envisioned when he reeled him in over the summer.

“We told him his role will be totally different,” Hill said after the game. “Where he was strictly the energy guy in the ACC — for us, he’s a go-to and it took him a couple of scrimmage games and maybe even a couple of games to kind of figure out that ‘I’m not going to come out for every mistake. You know, I’m probably the focal point of the offense and the anchor of the defense.”

“So once he got that role together,” Hill said with a smirk, “I still think sky’s the limit for us, especially going into a conference play.”

Indeed, Gibson has been the team’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game and second-leading rebounder with 7.5 per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MV9lo_0jTWnIwi00
Former NC State big Jaylon Gibson leads WSSU in scoring.

WSSU has several seasoned vets leading the way

But the Rams are far from a one-man squad. Nine players scored on Wednesday night, including forward Jaylen Alston (14 points)  who is back after sitting out the 2021-22 season as well as the previous season when the CIAA did not play.

The team has a solid mix of upperclassmen and youth that Hill really likes.

“It’s a good mesh. I think the leadership of (Xavier) Fenell and (Jon) Hicklin is good and Jaylen Alston coming back — hungry —  I think is good. As well as Jaylin Parker, who’s been an experienced and steady voice in the locker room. So I think we’re going to lean on that for most of the season, those guys have been there, they’ve done it. They’re champions. Xavier Fenell is a graduate, so we’re going to lean on that experience a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRzyT_0jTWnIwi00
Jaylon Gibson had 20 points and 13 rebounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4IjC_0jTWnIwi00
Jeremy Dixon takes a 3-pointer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SISJ_0jTWnIwi00
Dyquavius Wilkins puts up a shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCK2c_0jTWnIwi00
K.C. Shaw attempts a shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7MGX_0jTWnIwi00
Jaylen Alson grabs a rebound.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdZvV_0jTWnIwi00
Signs are en vouge at C.E. Gaines Center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gjk03_0jTWnIwi00
WSSU fans wave the visitors off.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL0mZ_0jTWnIwi00
Cleo Hill Jr. coaches his team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xj51N_0jTWnIwi00
K.C. Shaw has conversation with JWU player.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041WqL_0jTWnIwi00
WSSU fans hold up signs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmebe_0jTWnIwi00
The Winston-Salem State crowd gets active.

Fenell started on Wednesday while Alston came off the bench as Hill decided to switch things up. He only scored two points and grabbed one rebound, but he’s a high-energy player who has been with the team since Hill took over at Winston-Salem State prior to the 2018-2019 season and played a big role on the championship squad that featured Alston as its second-leading scorer. He’s happy to have Alston back both on the court and in the locker room.

“It’s been great because he brings a great defensive and rebounding presence and he’s good with leadership as well. So it takes a load off me for you know, being the old guy and trying to be a leader because I would be moreso by example, but he’s a lot more vocal.”

Alston is listed at 6’4, but the chiseled redshirt junior plays much bigger as he leads Winston-Salem State in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game to go with his 13 points per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdhNK_0jTWnIwi00
Winston-Salem State freshman K.C. Shaw thrilled the crowd on Wednesday night.

But the kids are alright, too

WSSU’s backcourt features sophomores Samage Teel (11 points) and Issac Parsons (10 points) as starters alongside Hicklin. Both are members of the Rams’ 2020 recruiting class, so they have a little seasoning of their own.

“And now you’ve got guys like Teel, Parson and (Dyquavius) Wilkins,” Hill said. “They’ve been here for a year. They’ve tasted some success winning the  (CIAA South) division, but then they tasted some disappointment of losing in the CIAA Tournament. But those voices of those things are really huge for us.”

Mention freshmen guards KC Shaw and Jeremy Dixon and everybody lights up, including Fenell, the grizzled veteran of the Rams.

“They have a real promising future, especially with Jeremy and K.C.,” Fenell said. “They’re both athletic. Jerm can really shoot the ball and KC can really take it to the rack. So it’s nothing, but the sky’s the limit for them.”

The same could be said for the entire team. Its only loss in the first eight games came at the hands of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is ranked third in the nation. Winston-Salem State started the week ranked seventh in the Atlantic Region after bringing home the Gary Miller Classic Championship from Pennsylvania last week.

The Rams have won 19 games in each of the past two seasons, and this team appears to be deeper and more talented. It’s a long season, though, and Hill knows that the CIAA has several really good teams with really good players.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Hill said. “It’s going to be back the way it was probably in the mid-nineties, eighties in terms of competitive throughout the north and the south. So it should be good.”

The post Winston-Salem State continues hot streak as pieces come together appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

With the transfer window opening on Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes. The 5’11, 175-pounder is the first public portal offer from the Longhorns in this transfer window and a sign that secondary coach Terry Joseph has identified the boundary cornerback position as one in need of experienced depth.
AUSTIN, TX
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating 5 shootings in 2 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating five drive-by shootings in two days. Five people were hurt, and two were critically injured. Some of the shootings happened a mile apart from one another. People we spoke with today didn’t want to go on camera because they say they are scared for their lives. Hemlock […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am. Officers said they found a 50-year-old man lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound. Investigators said, further...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after crashing into a tree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash late Thursday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened on the 4100 block of South Main Street. Investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra driven by Edward Stokes, 38, was traveling south on South Main Street...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a man died in Winston-Salem. Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to find a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures. Trey-Monteil Decarus...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
GREENSBORO, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy