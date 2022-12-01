ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 5

David
5d ago

now remember that WRAL is Also telling US that crime is down. WRAL is so in bed with the Democratic party!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

City of Durham gets report on traffic stops

DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

Emu on the loose in Person County

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
WRAL

Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham

Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
DURHAM, NC
newscentermaine.com

Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH

DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
DURHAM, NH
WRAL

Former Raleigh city council candidate faces assault charge

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman who has run for Raleigh mayor and city council faces an assault charge. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy