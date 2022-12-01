Read full article on original website
David
5d ago
now remember that WRAL is Also telling US that crime is down. WRAL is so in bed with the Democratic party!!!!
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
WRAL
Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
One person dead in Clayton homicide, shooting suspect remains on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton police are investigating a homicide Monday night of a man younger than 20 years old, according to Police Chief Greg Tart. Authorities are still looking for the suspect after the shooting, Tart said. Officers on the way to the shooting saw a car leaving the...
Durham police investigate two shootings, minutes apart
DURHAM, N.C. — Police in Durham are investigating two shootings that happened minutes apart Sunday. The first happened on Highway 98 near the 70 overpass just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they discovered two men had been shot. One of those had serious injuries. A short...
cbs17
City of Durham gets report on traffic stops
DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
WRAL News
15-year-old killed in chase involving stolen car in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a Monday night chase and car crash, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen car outside Deacon Jones, an automotive dealer on U.S. 70 in LaGrange. The car, which sped away, was stolen from the dealership, police said.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
Emu on the loose in Person County
HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WRAL
Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham
Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
Harnett County mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose. Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.
Driver with long history of DWI convictions is suspect in cyclist's hit-and-run death
DURHAM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man with dozens of previous DWI charges was "grossly impaired" and speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist on Sunday on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham, prosecutors said in a bond hearing Monday morning. Blake Nichols Grady allegedly hit the cyclist around 11:30...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
WakeMed breaks ground on new 12-bed Wendell emergency department
WakeMed expects 14,000 patients to receive treatment in the WakeMed Wendell Healthplex Emergency Department during its first year.
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in NC
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews are making progress on restoring power to a county where one or more vandals shot up substations, but the repairs won't be complete until later in the week, Duke Energy said Tuesday. The power company said in a message to customers posted on its website...
newscentermaine.com
Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH
DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
WRAL
Former Raleigh city council candidate faces assault charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman who has run for Raleigh mayor and city council faces an assault charge. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle.
