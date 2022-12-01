If the Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University football teams meet on the gridiron, you should probably just expect an instant classic. That was the case once again Saturday, as the top-ranked Lakers hosted the No. 5 Bulldogs in the Division II quarterfinals from Lubbers Stadiums in Allendale. In a game that played out much like their Oct. 16 meeting in Big Rapids, the road team put together a late-game drive to seal an emphatic victory over their rivals and end a lengthy winning streak in the process.

