Fruitport splits with West Catholic in bowling match
The Fruitport bowling team split their season opener against West Catholic at the Clique on Monday evening. The boys cruised to victory with a score of 27-3. Brandon Krohn led the way with games of 226 and 182, while Gage Wadland bowled 188 and 198. Jray Conklin chipped in with...
WATCH: NCAA Investigating Post-Game Fight At GVSU-Ferris Game
Ferris State and GVSU once again staged a classic football battle, but it was marred by a post-game fight. Ferris Downed GVSU 24-21 TO advance To The Division II Semi-Finals. A late field goal by freshman kicker Eddie Jewett lifted Ferris State's Bulldogs to a 24-21 Division II Playoff victory at Lubbers Field in Allendale Saturday, racking up a return to the Final Four for Ferris.
Montague’s late surge leads to victory over Newaygo in boys’ basketball opener
NEWAYGO– — The Montague boys basketball team came from behind in its season opener on Monday evening. The Wildcats went on the road and earned a 62-54 victory over Newaygo in a non-league battle. The teams played to a 11-11 tie after the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored...
Ravenna and Whitehall split in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Ravenna bowling team opened the season with a 1-1 split against Whitehall on Monday. The Bulldogs boy’s squad snagged a close win with a score of 17-13. Caleb Jonas led with a game of 203, while Matt Anton bowled games of 168 and 198. Dylan Gordon threw in with games of 164 and 169.
White Cloud cruises past Mason County Eastern in girls hoops
The White Cloud Indians girls’ basketball team cruised past Mason County Eastern 49-20 in a non-conference contest on Monday evening. “We played a good first quarter, then had trouble with White Cloud’s ball pressure in the second quarter and couldn’t get into our offensive sets,” said MCE coach Jacob Smith.
Muskegon-area boys basketball players to watch heading into 2022-23 season
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season will officially get underway this week and there should be no shortage of standout performers to watch from now until March rolls around. Before the season hits full stride, we wanted to highlight some of the top players in the...
Oakridge sweeps Ludington in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams opened the season Monday night hosting Oakridge at Stixx, with the girls losing 16-14 and the boys dropping their match 24-6. In the girls competition the Orioles took Baker game one, 113-108, but lost the second Baker 99-83. For individual games Anna Grimes had an 85,...
Ferris State flips the script on Grand Valley to advance to D-II semifinals
If the Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University football teams meet on the gridiron, you should probably just expect an instant classic. That was the case once again Saturday, as the top-ranked Lakers hosted the No. 5 Bulldogs in the Division II quarterfinals from Lubbers Stadiums in Allendale. In a game that played out much like their Oct. 16 meeting in Big Rapids, the road team put together a late-game drive to seal an emphatic victory over their rivals and end a lengthy winning streak in the process.
Altercation following Ferris State-GVSU game included helmet swing; NCAA investigating
The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon. The NCAA requested and retrieved stadium video footage...
Mona Shores gets by Gaylord in Saturday hoop action
The Mona Shores girls basketball team topped Gaylord by a score of 43-33 on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors built a small 19-15 lead by the half. The Sailors outscored Gaylord 16-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Ali Phillips led the Mona Shores offense with 13 points while...
Grand Haven drops season opener to Traverse City Central
The Grand Haven Buccaneers girls basketball team opened up the season with a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to the Traverse City Central Trojans. Grand Haven led 20-14 at the end of the first half but got outscored 11-5 in the third quarter to knot the score up at 25-25 entering the fourth quarter.
12 Grand Rapids area boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23
MLive.com doesn’t have a crystal ball, and it hasn’t called a psychic to find out what’s in store for the 2022-23 boys basketball season. But we do have some hunches about who could be headed for a big year when the season tips off this week based on how they have played in past seasons.
GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
Power outage closes Holland High School
Holland Public Schools closed the high school for a power outage. Parents were alerted via social media and the school's website.
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422
A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
