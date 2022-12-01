Read full article on original website
Margie Dixon, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Margie Knight Dixon, of Hopkinsville, will be 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Trigg County’s Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Three daughters, Billie (David) Edwards of Clarksville,...
Bonnie Sisk, 80, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Wednesday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the service hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Two sons, Jeff (Dawn) Sisk of Hopkinsville, Rusty...
Tommy Charles, 84, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 84-year-old Tommy Charles, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday.
Donna Fritz, 67, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 67-year-old Donna Fritz, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty Lou Hendricks, 78, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 78-year-old Betty Lou Hendricks, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors include:. Two sons, Toby Hendricks (Kara Schroader) of Hopkinsville, Carter (Faye) Hendricks of...
South Christian Elementary Student To Light Hopkinsville Christmas Tree
A South Christian Elementary School student will light the Hopkinsville Christmas Tree Friday during a ceremony at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman announced Monday the honor will belong to Zach Boyd. Brockman says the tree lighting will be the culmination of events on...
Joshua De’bi, 38, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 38-year-old Joshua Jonathan De’bi, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of these arrangements.
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was...
Two Crofton Women Injured In Wreck
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
Area Farm Bureaus Earn Top County Award
Three County Farm Bureaus in Western Kentucky earned top county awards at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Friday in Louisville. Christian County Farm Bureau was recognized as the top county in Category five which includes counties with more than 5,500 members. Trigg County was recognized as the top county farm bureau in category two. And Lyon County earned the top county award in category one.
Nearly 200 Turn Out for Christmas at the Bend
Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday for the 10th annual Christmas at the Bend held at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville. According to center volunteer Diane Croney Turner, families got the chance to make Christmas cards for nursing homes, take photos with Santa Claus, listen to stories from Mrs. Claus, participate in recycling crafts, learn how to feed birds in the winter, and interacted with firemen and police officers as they talked about home safety, particularly during the holiday months.
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Pembroke Christmas In The Park Moved Indoors
The City of Pembroke has announced that its Christmas in the Park scheduled for Tuesday has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The event will be held at 6 pm in the old Pembroke School Gym. There will still be caroling and the lighting of the city Christmas tree at some point. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and live animals are still expected to be at the gym Tuesday.
Ribbon Cut For Grace And Mercy Grace House
Joy was the word used by Grace and Mercy Board Chair Lauren Lester after the ribbon was cut to the newest phase of the ministry that provides the transition to a new life for women suffering from incarceration and addiction. The Christian County Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting...
Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade
Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
Woman Flown To Nashville Hospital After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle. The...
