The City of Pembroke has announced that its Christmas in the Park scheduled for Tuesday has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The event will be held at 6 pm in the old Pembroke School Gym. There will still be caroling and the lighting of the city Christmas tree at some point. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and live animals are still expected to be at the gym Tuesday.

PEMBROKE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO