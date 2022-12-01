Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to announce an official release date and debut the campaign for his latest collaboration with New Balance: the 990v2 “Sand Be the Time.” Bembury first teased the “Sand Be the Time” during Paris Fashion Week this past June, and since then has gradually amplified the messaging around it by seeding it out to his famous friends and sneaker influencers like Tyler “Arab Lincoln” Mansour — building excitement to a fever pitch before its official arrival, as he’s been doing since his first effort with New Balance in 2020.

21 HOURS AGO