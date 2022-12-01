Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at 'The Boys' College Spinoff 'Gen V'
Prime Video has unveiled the first official look at Gen V, an upcoming The Boys spinoff series that’s set at America’s only college for burgeoning superheroes. The school, which is run by the flagship title’s big-time superhero conglomerate, Vought International, serves as the incubation unit for a new wave of Supes. As they’re forced to put their physical and emotional limits to the test, the series chronicles a competition for the university’s highest rank.
hypebeast.com
'Chainsaw Man' Graces the Cover of 'Nylon Japan'
Nylon Japan has unveiled its cover stars for its February 2023 issue. For its special edition, the magazine will feature the titular Chainsaw Man on its front cover, whom Nylon Japan describes as the “new generation anti-hero.” Meanwhile his nemesis, Katana Man will grace the inner cover for the Chainsaw Man issue.
How YOU can meet ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ cast members at first annual fan convention
Winter is coming earlier than usual this year. By “winter” we mean the first annual “Game of Thrones”/”House of the Dragon” fan convention. And by “coming” we mean Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The exciting three-day event will allow fans from all around the world the opportunity to meet cast members from both HBO fantasy shows, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow from “GOT”) and Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen from “HOTD”). The convention is hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment. Fans in attendance will experience informative panels, cast Q&As,...
Will Disney's Biggest Gamble Pay Off This Week?
The price hikes are coming. How will customers respond?
Lionsgate Television Group Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman
Sandra Stern has been promoted to serve as vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. Stern has been with Lionsgate for nearly 20 years at the time of her promotion. In her new role, she will continue to report to Lionsgate TV Group’s chair and chief creative officer, Kevin Beggs. “Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships,” said Beggs. “After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape.” Stern and Lionsgate scored...
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The Weeknd is cooking up something new for Avatar: The Way of Water. The XO Records founder took to social media to tease his involvement in the James Cameron sequel, sharing a short visual with the movie’s logo and a December 16 release date. The film’s Twitter account confirmed the legitimacy of The Weeknd’s posts by sharing it on their account as well, while The Way of Water producer Jon Landau uploaded a photo of him with the artist and the caption, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”
hypebeast.com
Cooler Master Is Creating an "Orb X" Gaming Pod
Cooler Master is ready to take your gaming experience to the next level with the Orb X. The ultra-private gaming pod keeps distractions out and secures the occupant in with an automated shuttle dome enclosure. While inside, gamers will face an immersive viewing experience where a single 34” monitor or three 27” monitors can be configured.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Shares Instrumental Version of Sophomore LP ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’
Metro Boomin is following up on the release of Friday’s HEROES & VILLAINS with an instrumental edition of the album. The “Heroes Version” of the LP features all of its original songs alongside stripped-down iterations that truly allow Young Metro’s studio skills to shine through. While...
hypebeast.com
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
hypebeast.com
Bioware Sets the Stage for ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ With In-Game Cinematic
Bioware kicked off Dragon Age Day with a teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which featured in-game cinematic from the upcoming game. Centering on the story of Solas – a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition – the video is narrated by Varric from Dragon Age 2. Through Varric’s perspective, the teaser sets the tone of the story for the upcoming game with an ominous line, “I knew him as Solas, a thoughtful mage obsessed with dreams, but long ago, he had a different name – Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf.”
hypebeast.com
DC Studios Delivers First Poster for 'Blue Beetle'
During CCXP 2022, DC Studios‘ co-CEO, James Gunn, shared the first poster for Blue Beetle. The poster offers a look at the alien scarab that powers the Blue Beetle. Although we haven’t seen the actual design of the suit, the new look reveals the aesthetic outlook of the hero marked by a metallic iridescent blue tone.
hypebeast.com
SZA Teases Romantic Ballad “Nobody Gets Me”
The heat is turning up in anticipation of SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S. Adding fuel to the fire, the songstress has just released a snippet of a new track, “Nobody Gets Me.”. If love-filled songs get you choked up, this one is for you. The 30-second teaser offers...
hypebeast.com
Childish’s New "Space Force" Collection Opens Your Imagination
Quickly following up from its recent spooky hoodie release that told a fictional story of a 13-year-old boy who was abducted by aliens, Birmingham-based label Childish has just presented its latest full collection, and it’s packed with UFO themes and intergalactic aesthetics. Continuing to supply collections that are associated...
hypebeast.com
MrBeast Teams Up With NERF For 300-Round Gelfire Blasters
The world’s most-subscribed YouTuber, MrBeast, recently released a new video seeing 100 Kids and 100 Adults facing off in a challenge with $500,000 USD on the line. Teased mid-competition was a new MrBeast edition Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic blaster which is now available for pre-order. Featured in the blue...
hypebeast.com
Junji Ito Readies 'Tomie'-Inspired Human Flesh Objects
Set to be included in Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre set to debut in January 2023 on Netflix, Japanese horror manga artist, Junji Ito, is now readying an evocative release inspired by his iconic series, Tomie. The manga series centers around Tomie Kawakami, a mysterious, beautiful woman defined by her sleek black hair and the beauty mark below her left eye. Driven by an inexplicable power, Tomie drives men to fall in love with her, creating situations of psychological and emotional manipulation that lead to acts of violence.
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury Announces Release Date for His New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time"
Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to announce an official release date and debut the campaign for his latest collaboration with New Balance: the 990v2 “Sand Be the Time.” Bembury first teased the “Sand Be the Time” during Paris Fashion Week this past June, and since then has gradually amplified the messaging around it by seeding it out to his famous friends and sneaker influencers like Tyler “Arab Lincoln” Mansour — building excitement to a fever pitch before its official arrival, as he’s been doing since his first effort with New Balance in 2020.
hypebeast.com
‘Fortnite’ Ushers In Chapter 4 With New Island, Weapons and Dirtbikes
For the fourth chapter of its long-running Battle Royale, Fortnite has unveiled a slew of new additions to the gameplay experience. Leading the lineup is an entirely new island with an immersive variety of environments to explore throughout the realm. After landing on the new island, players can head to...
hypebeast.com
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Receives a New Special Look
After receiving an official trailer and poster, a new look now offers more footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Set to follow the end of Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the upcoming installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces Phase 5 and the Quantum Realm. Shared at...
hypebeast.com
'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Becomes Third Netflix Title To Log 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
Ryan Murphy‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially the third Netflix title in history to earn one billion hours viewed in a span of 60 days. According to reports, the Evan Peters-starring series hit Netflix on September 20 and had logged over one billion viewers of viewing by its 60-day mark on November 20. Dahmer — Monster holds this record behind Stranger Things season four and Squid Game, which both achieved this feat within its first month of availability on the streamer. In addition, the series entered the Most Popular chart for English-language programs at No. 9 with 491.1 million hours after 12 days of streaming, then moved up to No. 2 the week after with 701.4 million hours.
Comments / 0