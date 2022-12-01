Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
A Limited-Edition eFoil From Fliteboard
It’s one thing to cut through the water on a kiteboarding or a surfboard. It’s another thing entirely to soar above the surface without having to rely on wind or waves. Riding a Fliteboard—a motorized watercraft that glides over oceans, lakes or rivers—feels like you’re flying. The Australian company is producing a limited edition of 10 eFoils rendered in gold-colored anodized aluminum exclusively for Robb Report. The boards will also feature the world’s first nine-karat-gold-plated titanium battery, which founder David Trewern calls “the heart of the Fliteboard.” The package includes an in-person handover of the eFoil coupled with a half-day private VIP...
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
New York’s ‘Stomp’ To Close After 29-Year Run As Off Broadway Mainstay
Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...
Exploring the Potential
Fermented foods have been a staple in Korea throughout its history. Korean “jang” (Korean fermented sauce) is left in a pot for several months to years to silently ferment before waiting for the right moment to come out, which is why making genuine fermented K-sauces is trickier than any other food. You cannot predict how it will taste, as its flavor heavily depends on many variables including the quality of ingredients, kinds of microbes at work, surrounding environment and fermentation period. Jang is truly the result of collaboration between man, nature and microorganisms. So how can these dynamic and diverse flavors be shared beyond Korea? We visited a man who can answer this question.
Ukraine withstood the Russians in 2022. Can it drive them out in 2023?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - When Russia invaded Ukraine, Vadym Khlupianets, a 26-year-old ballet dancer at Kyiv's National Operetta Theatre, joined the army. Nine months later, he was killed by a sniper on the eastern front.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
Morocco vs Spain LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from last 16 as Morocco holding firm
Morocco play Spain in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup today, with the winners set to face Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.Spain finished second in their group despite thrashing Costa Rica and drawing with Germany, due to a shock loss to Japan on their last matchday of the first round.Meanwhile, Morocco stunned Belgium and beat Canada after an opening draw with Croatia, topping their group to set up this tie with 2010 champions Spain.Later today, Portugal take on Switzerland in the final last-16 game of Qatar 2022, with the victors from that match-up playing the winners of this game in the next round.Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More Morocco seek to ‘give the dream’ to all of Africa that future World Cup success remains in sightBrazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finalsWhat teams are still in World Cup 2022 and who has been eliminated?
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Nothing Founder Talks Plan to Launch a Smartphone in the U.S.
Growing tech hardware company Nothing may be expanding to the United States in the near future. Currently based in the United Kingdom, Founder Carl Pei revealed that the company is having early conversations with American carriers regarding bringing the phone stateside, CNBC reported. Earlier this year, the Nothing launched the...
