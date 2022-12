On Monday night it was a battle of undefeated teams between Altamont and St. Anthony and it was the Bulldogs who returned home still unbeaten. As St. Anthony get the win 76-73 over Altamont. St. Anthony held on for the victory despite a second half comeback by the Indians and a new career high for the junior Grace Nelson with 56 points.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO