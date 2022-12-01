ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
CHICAGO, IL
Futurism

Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find

Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park

When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
SCHILLER PARK, IL
WIFR

Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
GARDEN PRAIRIE, IL
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Chicago’s famous T-Rex Sue has been...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country

Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
STREATOR, IL
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?

With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?

Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
NORTHFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com

New design trends for the new year with Midwest Stone Source

The new year is coming and many of us want to switch some things up for 2023. Midwest Stone Source and Design Studio is here to help people who want to redesign their homes. We’re talking to Michaela Ramsey, a project designer for Midwest Stone and she’s walking us through how we can remodel our kitchens and what trends we can look forward to in the new year.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…

Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
ROCKFORD, IL

