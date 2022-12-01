President Biden said Tuesday he won’t visit the US-Mexico border during a day trip to Arizona because he has “more important things” to handle — despite the record-smashing surge of people illegally crossing into the US. “Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” a reporter asked Biden on the White House lawn as he departed for Arizona. The president replied, “Because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.” Biden is visiting Phoenix to promote this year’s bipartisan CHIPS Act subsidizing US technology companies that make computer chips domestically. The visit comes after an...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO