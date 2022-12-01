ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

By Kelly Wetherille
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

TOKYO — Kao Corp. has appointed new leadership for its cosmetics business. As of Jan. 1, Yosuke Maezawa will be promoted to lead the business globally, while Mark Johnson will head up the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets.

Maezawa serves as president of Kao’s prestige cosmetics business, but he will take on the titles of senior executive officer, president of the company’s global cosmetics business, president and representative director of Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., and chairperson of the board of Molton Brown Ltd. Johnson, the current global president of Molton Brown, will become president of Kao’s cosmetics business for the Americas and EMEA.

More from WWD

Maezawa joined Kanebo Corp. in April 1986, becoming president of Kanebo Cosmetics Europe in 2013. In 2017, he became president of E’quipe Ltd., and in January 2021, he was given the additional role of president of the prestige cosmetics business.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Viktor & Rolf Names New CEO

MILAN — Matteo Franceschini has been named chief executive officer of the Viktor & Rolf brand, controlled by the OTB Group. Franceschini, who will report to OTB CEO Ubaldo Minelli, also maintains the role of the group’s licensing and collaborations director. He succeeds Andrea Collisei, who was both CEO of Viktor & Rolf and general director of Jil Sander, also under the OTB umbrella. Given the expansion of Jil Sander, Collisei is focusing full time on that brand. More from WWDMarni RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Marni RTW Spring 2023Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022 Franceschini is tasked with leading the development...
WWD

Kiton Grows Business, Expands Retail Network

ARZANO, Italy – Much has been said and written about the Neapolitan sartorial tradition but the experience of walking through the Kiton manufacturing plant, less than five miles outside Naples, fully reflects the value of this heritage.More from WWDPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Using a hammer on a thin blade to create a slit which will become a buttonhole on a precious cashmere jacket requires mathematical precision or the entire swatch of fabric has to be discarded. The same can be said of stitching a breast pocket or shaping the curve of a lapel — all...
WWD

Eleventy’s New Cash Infusion Fuels Brand Expansion

Eleventy is spreading its wings, thanks to a recent financial infusion from its parent company and a Middle Eastern investor. In October, The Eleventy Group, which was started in 2007 by Marco Baldassari, Paolo Zuntini and Andrea Scuderi, said it had received an undisclosed capital increase underwritten by its parent company, whose corporate structure consists of VEI Capital (an investment vehicle belonging to PFH — Palladio Holding) and a financial group from the Gulf region that it declined to name.More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreHermès RTW Spring 2023Eleventy RTW Spring 2023 The investment was designed to foster international expansion and accelerate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Equinox Taps New Chief Marketing Officer

Well before the pandemic cast a cloud over much of the world, Equinox understood the importance of designing clubs that offered a space between work and home life, and not just free weights and fitness classes. In recent years, the company edged into hospitality with a luxury hotel in New York City’s Hudson Yards. It also serves occasional fitness-focused day trips for members. Now Equinox has brought on board Jeff De Korte, a seasoned executive in the travel and hospitality sectors, as chief marketing officer. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

Steve Rendle has stepped down as president, chairman and chief executive officer of VF Corp., which has seen its largest brand — Vans — stumble and cut its profit outlook for the fourth time this year. Lead independent director Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO while director Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman of the board.More from WWDA Complete Look of Burberry x Supreme CollaborationFirst Look at the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany A search is underway for a permanent CEO and the company said internal and external candidates will be evaluated, a significant change...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress. For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang. The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Harris accessorized the look with a pair...
WWD

Amal Clooney Gives Silver Tonal Dressing Sparkling Details in Sequined Valentino Gown at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Amal Clooney attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a sparkling off-the-shoulder silver dress with sequins by Valentino. For the occasion, the lawyer, human rights activist and wife to George Clooney complemented the look with a pair of silver pointed-toe shoes and a matching clutch. She finished the look accessorizing with a silver and clear gemstone bracelet and dangling statement earrings.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For makeup, Amal sported an evening-ready...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

MILAN — Prada has set in motion its succession plan, putting an end to growing speculation about the management and design handover at the Italian luxury company. On Tuesday, at the end of trading in Hong Kong, where the Prada group has been publicly listed since 2011, the company said that former LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton senior adviser Andrea Guerra will be “recommended” as chief executive officer at the next board meeting on Jan. 26.More from WWDPrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing At the annual shareholders meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial...
WWD

What to Know About ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: Tearful Breakdowns, Intimate Moments and an Hermès Blanket

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be appearing on Netflix in their own documentary. On Thursday, the streaming platform posted a short teaser detailing the upcoming release, which is set to center around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in the royal family. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty in 'Stranger Things 4'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General Assembly Netflix captioned the post: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” The clip featured a number of never-before-seen photos and videos...
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Urban Outfitters Brand President Francis Pierrel Exits

Urban Outfitters is shaking up the C-suite.  On Friday, the retailer revealed that Francis Pierrel, president of Urban Outfitters Group, is exiting the firm. More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals “We appreciate the contributions he made during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the company said in a statement. The retailer did not respond to requests for additional comment.  Pierrel joined the firm last February and was tasked with overseeing the nameplate brand’s North American division. Prior to that...
WWD

Luxury Resale Start-ups Gem, Switch, Expand Categories

Vintage search engine app Gem is unveiling a new look Monday. Gem works like any other search engine, allowing shoppers to find online vintage and secondhand finds by entering any number of keywords. The tool — navigable as a website via Gem.app and apps for both iPhone and Android — indexes about 50 million listings (from physical and online storefronts). Its emphasis is on helping existing secondhand marketplaces and store owners increase traffic and sales, while securing repeat business.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Prada Fall...
WWD

Resale Start-up Archive Secures $15 Million in Funding

Resale start-up Archive secured $15 million in funding Tuesday. The latest funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures among several other investors. With this new influx of capital, Archive’s total funding is up to $24 million following a raise earlier this year in January.
WWD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Go for Classic Glamour at White House State Dinner

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Monday wearing an elegant black evening dress. At the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a black velvet floor-length sleeveless halter-neck dress by Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag and jewelry, including a gold bangle and gold chandelier earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black pumps.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son Charlie Hall, who wore...
WWD

Models, Celebrities Opt for Cropped Haircuts

A growing cohort of models and celebrities are eschewing looser, longer tresses for shorter crops, ranging from the buzzed variety to above-the-ear pixie cuts. Adir Abergel, the stylist behind the hair evolutions of Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Sharon Stone, has seen interest heighten among his own clientele.More from WWDEye Candy : Cropped HaircutsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' “I’ve been doing so many more short haircuts recently, which is shocking,” he said. “It can add a good edge, it can highlight a lot of features on your face, like...
WWD

Paris Hilton Collector Doll Issued by ‘Rainbow High’

THAT’S HOT: Paris Hilton, the entrepreneur, socialite and media personality, can add another notch to her hot pink belt: Collector Doll. MGA Entertainment, a privately held toy and entertainment company and creator of “Rainbow High” animated series and fashion dolls, has introduced its first celebrity fashion doll: The “Rainbow High” Premium Edition Paris Hilton Collector Doll. More from WWDCelebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: PhotosPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon “Rainbow High,” an animated series on Netflix and YouTube, is based on the inclusive, rainbow-inspired line of dolls that encourages...
Deadline

New York’s ‘Stomp’ To Close After 29-Year Run As Off Broadway Mainstay

Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy