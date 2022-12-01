Read full article on original website
Related
Syria to close govt agencies for 2 days amid fuel crisis
The Syrian government has decided to close state agencies for two days in December due to severe fuel shortages caused by the disruption in the arrival of supplies and Western sanctions
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Albanian opposition leader punched in face as he marches to protest
TIRANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha was punched in the face by a male bystander as he led a crowd of his party's supporters to central Tirana for anti-government protests taking place meters away from the venue of an EU summit.
Ukraine withstood the Russians in 2022. Can it drive them out in 2023?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - When Russia invaded Ukraine, Vadym Khlupianets, a 26-year-old ballet dancer at Kyiv's National Operetta Theatre, joined the army. Nine months later, he was killed by a sniper on the eastern front.
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Comments / 0