LeBron James 'disappointed' by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were 'q...

Related
Cowboys meet with OBJ, talking 'many options,' says Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is discussing "many options" when it comes to the possible signing of prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
Bill Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in American sports
Six Super Bowl wins is apparently worth a lot of money. Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Sportico, which released it’s top-10 list on Monday. With a $20 million estimated annual salary, Belichick makes at least $5 million more than any other coach in...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the ball fell through the hoop late in the fourth quarter on Sunday -- Anthony Davis' 20th made field goal, accounting for his 49th and 50th points of the night -- the Capital One Arena crowd let the visiting Los Angeles Lakers big man hear their appreciation.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nike drops Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted antisemitic film on Twitter
NEW YORK -- Nike cut ties with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Monday, CNN reported. The move comes after Irving posted a Twitter link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages in October and initially refused to issue an apology. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike tells CNN.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George traveling for Clippers' road trip but out Saturday
LOS ANGELES -- After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers'Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georgewere ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings123-96at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play
Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NFL Week 13 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.The Buffalo Bills kicked off the week on Thursday night with their first division win this season, beating the Patriots in New England. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles kept on rolling with a win over the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud named finalists for Heisman
Georgia's Stetson Bennett, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the Heisman Trophy finalists. The four quarterbacks, who play for four of the top 10 teams this season, including three that will play in the College Football Playoff, will be in New York for the Heisman ceremony Saturday.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Alabama, Kansas State to play in Sugar Bowl; Tennessee, Clemson in Orange Bowl
Alabamawill face Kansas Statein the Allstate Sugar Bowl after missing out on the College Football Playoff for just the second time since the playoff began in 2014. The ninth-ranked Wildcats, who spoiled TCU's perfect season in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, will face the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide for the first time ever on the gridiron on Dec. 31.
