ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A new movie called Cocaine Bear is as crazy as the title suggests

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

What if an absolutely massive bear ate a massive stash of cocaine and went on a massive rampage?

That’s the central question at the heart of new movie Cocaine Bear, which looks just as crazy as you’d expect.

Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks directs the horror-comedy which, as the name suggests, sees a bear go on a drug-fuelled murderous rampage.

The film stars The Americans actor Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It’s also one of the final roles late actor Ray Liotta gave before his death in May this year.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The trailer captures the tone of the film and sees the bloodied creature running after hapless sightseers, local drug gangs and explorers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2HgR_0jTWfbo500

The really bonkers thing is, the film is at least partly inspired by real-life events.

In September 1985, a 175lb black bear in north Georgia ingested a duffel bag of cocaine that convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton had abandoned.

While the bear was eventually found next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine, it didn’t quite go on the rampage that the bear in the film does.

It has all the hallmarks of a cult classic in the making, and it’s provoked a big reaction since dropping online.









Even Elon Musk got involved.


Cocaine Bear will be released on 23 February 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
Looper

The Real Cocaine Bear Is Still Out There In The World

We've already been served a healthy dose of hype, but the new poster for "Cocaine Bear" has just dropped on Twitter, and it's promising a wild time. Perhaps the most self-explanatory titled movie since "Snakes On a Plane," the Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller will tell the story of a bear that goes on a rampage after ingesting a large supply of cocaine from a drug runner's crashed plane. The film will follow several people converging on a nearby town as they attempt to escape or subdue the coke-fueled ursine.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Cocaine Bear: True story of infamous bear who consumed duffel bag of cocaine and got Hollywood treatment

When Georgia investigators stumbled across the infamous Cocaine Bear in 1985 its cause of death was unmistakable.The 175-pound black bear was found next to a duffel bag that had once been filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine before it was hurled from a drug smuggler’s plane.Except now it was ripped open with 40 empty packets scattered near the overdosed animal’s carcass.Now the wild story of the Cocaine Bear has been given the Hollywood thriller treatment and turned into a movie directed by actress and director Elizabeth Banks and has just seen its first trailer drop.The movie stars Keri...
GEORGIA STATE
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Deadline

Clarence Gilyard, Jr Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Die Hard’ Star Was 66

Actor and academic Clarence Gilyard Jr, known for roles in such TV series as Walker, Texas Ranger and Matlock, as well as films including Die Hard and Top Gun, has died. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor, shared the news of his passing.  No cause of death was given. He was 66. Gilyard’s career spanned more than 30 years in film, television and theater. His first movie role was as Sundown in the original Top Gun (1986), and he later made a lasting impression in 1989’s Die Hard as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy