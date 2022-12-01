ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Dominic West thanks critics who said he's too good looking to play Prince Charles

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

The newest series of the Netflix drama The Crown has sparked a big reaction as it focuses on events that took place in the 1990s, including the breakdown of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

In this season, which is the show’s fifth, Prince Charles is portrayed by the British actor Dominic West who has responded to fan feedback that he is “too handsome” to play the royal.

West appeared on the American late-night TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the Princess of Wales. West joked that he had received worse feedback in his life, referring to fans' comments about his handsome good looks.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Kimmel said, “They’ve been saying that you’re too handsome to play Prince Charles and I think that’s true”. West responded: “Well thank you very much. I’ve had worse criticisms.”

Kimmel then joked that West is “more Prince Charming than Charles”.

West continued, speaking about The Crown and the era dubbed the “War of the Waleses” during which Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles in 1994.

Kimmel asked the actor, “Does that make you at all nervous seeing as he could have you beheaded if he wants to, he’s the king?”

West replied: “Right, yeah, well, no he can’t. I mean, they’ve sort of tried. They’re having a go. This was his sort of nadir of his whole life. You see pictures of him then and video and stuff and he’s very, very sad and that’s quite a responsibility taking that on.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Dominic West on Playing Prince Charles on The Crown & Learning to Breakdance Like Him www.youtube.com

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Boy George reveals Matt Hancock's worst behind-the-scenes habit on I'm a Celebrity

Pop icon Boy George has revealed his pet peeve about fellow I'm a Celebrity campmate Matt Hancock. After his 17-day stint in the jungle, Boy George sat down with Lorraine Kelly to reflect on his 17-day stint in the Australian jungle. He admitted feeling shocked about the former health secretary's arrival, explaining that he "wasn't prepared" as he "doesn't like surprises". "It brought back a lot of painful stuff for me," he confessed. "I couldn't help myself. I didn't' want people watching to think we're all laughing at them, we're all on this TV show having the time of our...
Indy100

A comedy duo managed to predict Kanye West's Nazi comments over a decade ago

Kanye West's most recent anti-semitic comments, including his "like" for Adolf Hitler, continue to shock the world.But comedians Garfunkel and Oates seemingly saw this coming over a decade ago.In 2009, the duo, consisting of Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates, respectively), performed a comedy bit on stage called "Who Said It: Kanye or Hitler?"A clip from the comedic moment shows the pair reciting quotes from both West and Hitler and then asking the audience to determine who said them."It's not that easy of a game," Lindhome told the audience before revealing the first quote.And it really didn't seem...
Indy100

Piers Morgan 'traumatised' after hearing his voice in Harry and Meghan's Netflix doc

Piers Morgan has claimed he is “traumatised” after a voice clip was used in a trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary. Today, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary will be released in parts, with the first volume landing on the platform on Thursday 8 December. In a clip shared on Netflix’s Twitter page, a 1-minute trailer to promote the documentary series featured a couple of snippets from media coverage about Markle in particular. One snippet related to the moment she and Harry got engaged, and heard a newsreader's voice say: “You hear that? That is the...
Indy100

The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult

We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
Indy100

Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'Pinocchio' over shot in Netflix documentary

It seems Piers Morgan’s long-standing vendetta against Meghan Markle is showing no signs of stopping after the TV host dubbed her “Princess Pinocchio”.Last week, an official teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary “Harry & Meghan” was released by Netflix.The 1-minute and 12-second-long clip gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the documentary: candid interviews and a behind-the-scenes insight into the couple’s time in the royal family.But it was enough to rile up their familiar critics, including Morgan, who has once again accused Markle of lying.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterMorgan responded to...
Variety

Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler’s Epic ‘Airheads’ Reunion: ‘You Made Me Cry a Lot, You’re My Buddy’

Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler first jammed together in the 1994 comedy “Airheads,” playing two members of a band so desperate to make it big that they hijack a radio station. The musically inept Lone Rangers — Steve Buscemi was the bassist — would soon be in high demand in Hollywood, but Sandler reveals in our conversation that he had to fight to get Fraser cast as singer Chazz Darby.  Back then, Fraser was best known for playing an unfrozen caveman in “Encino Man,” opposite Pauly Shore. Soon enough, his career exploded, with studio vehicles including “The Mummy,” “George of the Jungle” and “Bedazzled.” And to this...
Deadline

Harris Dickinson, Elliott Heffernan, Erin Kellyman Among Those Joining Ensemble Of Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ At Apple

Newcomer Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson, Erin Kellyman, Stephen Graham, singer-songwriter Paul Weller and Kathy Burke have joined the cast of Sir Steve McQueen’s next film Blitz from Apple Original Films. Saorise Ronan is also on board with McQueen writing, directing and producing the film, which tells the stories of Londoners during the Blitz of World War II. It is scheduled to begin filming later this year. McQueen’s Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency. This reunites McQueen with New Regency, where he made the Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years...
Indy100

Tributes paid to Cheers actor Kirstie Alley following her death aged 71

Tributes have been paid to Kirstie Alley, who has died at the age of 71. The actress was best known for her starring role in Cheers, as well as performances in the likes of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Look Who's Talking and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Alley’s family confirmed she died following a cancer diagnosis, writing in a statement: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away.”The statement also said that the cancer was "only recently discovered”.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"She was surrounded by her closest family...
Indy100

Margot Robbie wants to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's romance on the big screen

Margot Robbie has expressed her desire to see a film that explores Harley Quinn's romance with Poison Ivy.After playing the iconic role as the psychiatrist-turned-criminal in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey, the Babylon actor wants the DC Universe to reflect Harley's- relationship with fellow villain Poison Ivy which features in both the comics and animated television series Harley Quinn.Up until now, Poison Ivy has not appeared in the DC film franchise - but could she be introduced soon?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Well, certainly if Robbie has anything to do with it as she...
Indy100

GMB hosts revisit the excruciating moment Matt Hancock 'blubbed' on air

Matt Hancock may have earned himself a bronze medal in I’m a Celebrity, but he won’t be winning any acting awards any time soon.That is according to the presenters of Good Morning Britain who, on Monday, revisited a notorious 2020 interview with the then-Health Secretary, and were left fuming at his performance.The two-year-old clip saw the West Suffolk MP appearing to break down in tears as he learned that a man called William Shakespeare had become the UK’s second recipient of a Covid vaccine.“It’s just been such a tough year for so many people,” a sniffling Hancock told GMB’s Susanna...
Indy100

Kate Middleton wore a green dress and the internet had a field day

Kate Middleton is a royal who makes headlines with her various outfits - but one recent (and very green) dress gained the internet's attention for a different reason.The Prince and Princess of Wales attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston on December 2 which celebrates environmental contributions and five winners of the prize are awarded $1m to continue their work.On the "green" carpet, Kate was on-theme as she wore a green off-shoulder gown and kept things sustainable by renting the dress.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThough on Twitter, the big talking point about the...
Indy100

Hilarious deleted scene in Love Actually resurfaces in which Sam becomes a ‘trained gymnast’

The question of whether or not Richard Curtis’ classic Love Actually is actually a Christmas film will no doubt pop up in some households this festive season, but we’d like to propose a far more important debate.Why were scenes showing Sam somersaulting through an airport deleted from the final version of the 2003 film?Yes, you read that right. A real, filmed scene left on the cutting room floor showed Sam (Nanny McPhee’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster) rushing through the building to tell love interest Joanna (Olivia Olson) how he feels about her before she catches her flight to the US – but...
Indy100

Caitlin Jenner has a message for Elon Musk following his Twitter takeover

Elon Musk is indisputably controversial (not least after he bought out Twitter in October) and that means it’s easy for most of us to have an opinion on him – especially the likes of TV personality Caitlin Jenner, who has issued her own message for the Tesla founder.It comes after Musk’s ownership of Twitter has seen him reinstate the Twitter account of ex-US President Donald Trump (after it was banned following the January 6 insurrection last year), and amplify unsubstantiated claims that Twitter colluded with Democrat politicians.Musk’s support of the right end of the political spectrum prompted Jenner to tweet...
Indy100

This Gordon Ramsay and Breaking Bad mashup is seriously well made

A video mashing up Gordon Ramsay’s cooking show Hell’s Kitchen and Breaking Bad has gone viral on Twitter - and it’s seriously well made.The video, which was first uploaded by YouTube channel Alternative Cuts, starts with a trailer for “Breaking Kitchen.”It shows Ramsay sharpening cooking knives while Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) grabs a knife before storming out of a building engulfed by flames.After that, the scene shifts to Ramsay surrounded by the cooking contestants for his show.“Chef Ramsay has just announced that this year’s winner will be his protege and the next head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Steak...
Indy100

National Rail had mic-drop response to 'complaint' about Sir Paul McCartney

The National Rail had a mic-drop response to a "complaint" that Sir Paul McCartney stole their seat on the train. The account, No Context Brits – famed for its British sarcasm, irony and humour – took to the platform with an image of the former Beatles member sitting on the train. The viral tweet read: "Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate." It didn't take long for the British network to hit back with a witty response, referencing one of The Beatles' well-known songs,...
Indy100

What does Elon Musk's 'FAFO' response to Kanye West mean?

Elon Musk had some words of advice for Kanye West after banning the rapper from Twitter this week. West, who also goes by Ye, was formally banned from Twitter (again) on Friday after posting an image of a swastika superimposed into an image of the Star of David.The symbol comes after West went on a long anti-Semitic rant on Alex Jones' show on Thursday where he claimed, "I like Hitler."Horrified viewers called on Musk to ban West from Twitter, citing his dangerous rhetoric. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMusk told followers he tried to "fix" West but ultimately...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy