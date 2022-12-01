As Buffalo Teachers take 'no confidence' vote in contract dispute, superintendent calls action 'premature'

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The contract stalemate continues between Buffalo teachers and the Buffalo School District, and things are now escalating as the teachers are losing confidence in the district and the district leadership is frustrated.

Buffalo Teachers Federation members are voting through Sunday on a vote of 'no confidence' against Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams as contract talks continue. Williams says she's disappointed, calling it premature.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says he was hoping for significant progress during the last negotiating session and says that did not happen.

What are the issues?

"We're very concerned about having enough school counselors, social workers, attendance teachers, and other support services," says Rumore. "We want to have make sure that there is a ratio lower than it is now. Sometimes it's like 900, to one to make bring it down to 250, to one. So that hasn't even been addressed yet." He also notes pay has not been addressed. He says it takes 27 years now for teachers in Buffalo to get what teachers in most districts in 22 years. Rumore is also concerned about trying to make us pay more for health care when their health care hasn't increased in the last three years. He's also upset teachers hired after July 2023 won't get retiree health care coverage.

What constitutes significant progress in Rumore's mind? "What we're looking for is an offer that is commensurate with what other school districts are providing for their teachers. And we're also looking for more support services for our kids with school counselors, social workers, attendance teachers, etc.," says Rumore. He says he will wait until the next negotiating session to see whether this has had any impact at all, on the board.

District perspective

Williams was quick to respond to the vote as she summoned reporters to city hall late Tuesday afternoon. "I think to take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks, or months on a job, to me feels a little bit premature. A little impatient, and I have to say that I'm very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented," says Williams. She says she has done much to communicate he agenda, to be transparent, and to improve outcomes for students.

Williams says she comes from a blue collar background, and believes in unions. "I believe that thus far, I have shown my seriousness about settling a fair contract with the buffalo Teachers Federation," says Williams. Williams says she has sat at the negotiating table. "In most urban large school districts, not only in New York State, but across the country. It is rare to have the actual superintendent who was able to sit as a part of the team during negotiation meetings, I do that, which I think demonstrates that I have prioritized the importance of getting this contract settled," says Williams.

What's next?

She says she intends to continue working with the BTF so that they are able to get a fair contract for teachers. Negotiations are set for next Thursday. The vote of no confidence goes through Sunday at midnight.