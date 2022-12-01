Read full article on original website
How the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Performed in 2022
It's no secret that 2022 has been a pretty rough year for the crypto market. The industry has been hit with everything from crashes to bankruptcies, to fraud allegations, massive fines and layoffs....
FIA EXPO: ICE’s Brian Norris talks ESG investment, carbon credits and market data
The FIA Futures & Options Expo, now in its 38th year, convened the listed derivatives dealers, thought industry leaders and other stakeholders for two days of networking. This fall, more than 3,000 industry attendees gathered at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to meet with the most innovative technology and service providers.
SEBA and HashKey partner to expand crypto in Hong Kong and Switzerland
SEBA Bank AG has announced a new strategic partnership with HashKey Digital Asset Group as part of both firm’s expansion efforts in Hong Kong SAR. The move will see both financial services groups leverage their digital asset service offerings as well as custody and asset management products to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and in Switzerland.
AAX’s Nigerian customers storm local office amid withdrawal halt
According to the Nigerian media, angry consumers of the troubled crypto exchange AAX had stormed its local office hoping they can get their money back after the firm halted operations earlier in November. According to reports, customers in Nigeria who have invested their money with AAX raided the AAX Lagos...
Integral reports lowest FX volume in two years
Foreign exchange trading volumes dropped in November across Integral’s trading platforms as currency markets saw a relatively quiet period after consecutive months of strong trading activity. Integral said that the average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms totaled $42.6 billion in November 2022, which was the lowest reading in...
ASIC cancels/suspends AFS license of AFSL Group and Quantum Funds Management
ASIC canceled the AFS license of AFSL Group because it failed to lodge statements and audit reports and it did not maintain AFCA membership. The Australian regulator suspended Quantum because it does not have the required professional indemnity insurance coverage. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has canceled the AFS...
DAM rolls out Moonwalkers v1 testnet ahead of support for yield-generating collateral
“We want to champion innovation by making it easier to securely direct stablecoin liquidity away from Ethereum towards newer networks without the constant vulnerabilities posed by bridges. d20 will help accelerate the adoption flywheel of emerging networks, and this is our first step towards making our omnichain promise a reality.”
TraditionData launches oil swaps pricing data at a critical time in OTC oil traded markets
TraditionDATA has announced the release of a new proprietary Oil Swap Model (OSM) which brings further visibility into illiquid and opaque oil markets. The data and information services division of Compagnie Financière Tradition is addressing the growing need of accurate oil pricing as fossil fuels will remain extremely important within the global energy structure over the next few decades, despite the overwhelming need for decarbonization.
BidX Markets hires Shaun French as Research Analyst – Multi Asset
“We believe with his background in the Financial Markets and being based in Dubai, he will be able to provide our clients with access to outstanding research, while also being in a great location to help support our international clients base which is growing at a rapid pace’’.
As SPAC bubble bursts, Circle terminates its $9 billion merger with Concord
USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle has terminated its planned $9 billion SPAC merger with publicly traded blank-check company Concord Acquisition Corp. The Boston-based company didn’t wait until the termination date of December 10, which could be delayed until January 31 under certain conditions, and scrapped the deal without disclosing the exact reasons.
ASIC sues American Express Australia for lack of TMD on credit cards
“ASIC has now taken multiple actions under the design and distribution regime, including issuing over 20 interim stop orders. This regime turned a new page in the regulation of financial products in Australia and is intended to deliver better outcomes for consumers. It is a priority for ASIC to maximize these increased protections and see the long-term benefits of the DDO regime realized.”
