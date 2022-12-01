Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills West to southwest winds sustained 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH are expected early this morning along Interstate 80 between Mile Markers 240 and 290, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. Those traveling in light weight and high profile vehicles are urged to use caution along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 07:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Conditions have improved and the heaviest snow has stopped across the advisory areas. Lingering light snow may continue for the next hour but not expecting any more impacts.
