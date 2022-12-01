Effective: 2022-12-06 06:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills West to southwest winds sustained 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH are expected early this morning along Interstate 80 between Mile Markers 240 and 290, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. Those traveling in light weight and high profile vehicles are urged to use caution along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO