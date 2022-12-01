Effective: 2022-12-06 08:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MST. Target Area: Garden; Keith The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at Lewellen affecting Keith and Garden Counties. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including Lewellen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Platte River at Lewellen. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Overflow and high water table levels may cause seepage and flooding of basements and crawl spaces near and along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM MST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM MST Tuesday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 06/25/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Platte River Lewellen 8.0 8.4 Tue 6 am MST 8.4 8.4 8.4

GARDEN COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO