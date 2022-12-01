Effective: 2022-12-06 07:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Conditions have improved and the heaviest snow has stopped across the advisory areas. Lingering light snow may continue for the next hour but not expecting any more impacts.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO