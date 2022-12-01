Any recommendations for the nail salon in Tacoma?

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or tea—these restaurants serve a side of over-the-top décor that’ll wow your kids. To quote Linus from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “This really brings Christmas close to a person.” Sure, he was talking about all of the colorful aluminum Christmas trees found on a tree lot, but he could have just as well be talking about the festive atmospheres found in some of Seattle’s best restaurants during this time of year. Some are simple and homey, while other are large and elegant. Some include Santa photo ops or reindeer experiences. And some serve as the perfect starting point for a major holiday odyssey downtown with the kids. But whichever Christmas decorated restaurants on your list you choose, all are sure to impress your kids and.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO