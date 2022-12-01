Cotuit's 'The Sound of Music' is sweet and cute but doesn't ignore Nazi threat at core

The show: "The Sound of Music,” music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III, book by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse, directed by Michael Duarte, presented by Cotuit Center for the Arts.

What it's about: Some works are so ingrained into our culture and psyche that we think we already know everything there is to know about them; we think — usually mistakenly — that there’s nothing new we can learn. This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure is one of those cute and cuddly classics that we can enjoy for the oh-so-familiar tunes and sweet faces of the children, then pack away until we need another dose of “My Favorite Things.” (Or so it would seem ...)

Set in the Austrian hills just before the start of World War II, this is the story of the young postulate (almost-ordained nun) Maria (Lizzie Raider), who is sent to a local estate to serve as governess for the seven Von Trapp children. Their widowed father, Captain Von Trapp (Rick Martin), is a strict disciplinarian who dresses the children in identical uniforms and considers military marching the best exercise for the youngsters. Maria wields her sense of joy and trusty guitar to teach the children (and their stiff-upper-lip father) that there’s more to life than marching in military formation. How could the one-time captain in the Austrian navy not fall in love with the young Maria? And the children (based on the real-life Von Trapp Family Singers) learn how to fill their lives with “the sound of music” that surrounds them.

Highlights of the show: Music is obviously front-and-center in this show, so it’s critical that both orchestration and voices are as close to perfect as possible. Musical director/orchestral conductor Pam Wannie has married the rich voices of virtually everyone in the cast with the room-filling sound of her seven-piece orchestra to create the kind of pleasant musical package the show’s creators no doubt envisioned.

One vocalist who stands out is Bridget Williams. As the Mother Abbess, her voice soars in “Climb Every Mountain.” (A trained and disciplined voice is critical to give this number the drama it deserves.) Then there are the voices of Madison Mayer as Liesl and Will Moser as Rolf. They create a sweet and lilting feeling in “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” with Moser effortlessly reaching the heights of some difficult notes. That number and “So Long, Farewell” also boast some complex choreography, thanks to the work of choreographer Melissa Hallett.

A word about the chemistry: It’s a tribute to director Michael Duarte and performers that the chemistry between Raider and Martin is palpable and believable. And the seven youngsters come together as a unit, with Caroline Sullivan as Brigitta and Lucy Fish as Gretl defining “cute.”

And then there is this: As noted at the start of this piece, the Cotuit Center production goes a level or two deeper than most. At its close, there is a dark-as-night feeling as shadowy storm troopers stand behind flags emblazoned with swastikas and the family escapes into the hills.

According to Executive Director David Kuehn, wrapping that serious moment into the feel-good classic was a clear choice. “We have often steered away from familiar pieces, turning more toward unusual pieces with an edge. But then COVID hit, and we wanted something that would express the seriousness of life, but offer a sense of redemption. I hope this production speaks to the power of music, joy and love to triumph.”

Go or No Go: By all means, take the little ones to imagine themselves as Von Trapp Family singers. And go yourself to experience another side of the classic.

Worth noting: You’ll want to reserve your tickets ASAP. Not surprisingly, performances are selling out quickly.

Interesting fact: When Julie Andrews was first approached to do the movie version of the show she had some reservations, seeing the stage version as too sugary sweet.

If you go: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays November 25 through December 16 (excluding Thanksgiving), 5, p.m. Saturdays through December 17, 2 p.m. Sundays through December 18, 12 p.m. Saturday, December 17, sing-along performance added. The Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Rd, Cotuit, 508-428-0669, tickets: $40 orchestra, $38 seniors and veterans, $15 students, children under five free. www.artsonthecape.org.