Effective: 2022-12-06 05:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO