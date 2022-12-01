ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Police logs for Dec. 1, 2022

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago
The reports below were provided by the agencies indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Nov. 22

Report of a stolen vehicle abandoned in the 2500 block of Basin Street Southwest. The vehicle’s passenger-side door was left open and the steering column had been torn out.

Nov. 23

Report of a vehicle broken into in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. The vehicle’s battery and about 10 gallons of fuel were taken.

Report of a garage broken into on F Street Northwest. A purse, a box of gloves, candles and clothing were reported stolen.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Nov. 24

Report of a burglary in the 100 block of F Street Southwest. The residence’s garage had been broken into and the reporting party advised that attempts had been made to use his bank cards in town.

Nov. 25

Report of a vehicle window broken out in the 800 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

Nov. 26

Report of a one-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of First Avenue and Basin Street Northwest. Vehicle slid past the stoplight and drove into a building.

Nov. 28

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of extensive graffiti in the 13000 block of Railroad Avenue Northwest.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen off a motor home in the 1100 block of A Street Southeast.

Nov. 29

Report of a vehicle stolen on Peachtree Drive.

Report of approximately $130 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of a two-vehicle collision in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest.

Grant Co. Jail

Nov. 22

Filipe Neri Cruz Bautista, 34, Mattawa, booked on third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Jared Kenneth Hall, 48, Soap Lake, booked on third-degree assault.

Joshua William Colhour, 28, Spokane, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary.

Nov. 23

Kenneth Burton Schappell, 36, Moses Lake, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

James Dean Dollens, 22, Chehalis, booked on DUI.

Andrew Eugene Portzen, 28, Spokane, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree identity theft and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Nov. 24

Jorge Virgen Ibarra, 32, Royal City, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Terra Angela Pischel, 42, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Emil Atic, 30, Renton, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle.

Eli Sven Melbye, 40, Ephrata, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Nov. 27

Rolando Valencia, 24, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Nov. 28

Jesus A. Cervantes, 18, Keizer, booked on harassment, attempted fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, possession of a dangerous weapon on school facilities, possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawfully carrying of handling of a weapon.

Eric Joseph Applegate, 45, Moses Lake, booked on first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and alteration of identifying marks on a weapon.

Victor Lee Gomez, 30, Yakima, booked on a Grant County Superior Court warrant relating to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Nov. 30

Blake Paul Macri, 33, Moses Lake, booked on DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Moses Lake PD

Nov. 21

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 800 block of East Sharon Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at the intersection of North Stratford Road and South Alder Street.

Report of theft from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive. A male juvenile entered the store, stole items and fled in a vehicle with a female driver.

Report of a hit-and-run at West Valley Road and North Stratford Road.

Report of a motorcycle stolen in the 4000 block of Longview Street Northeast.

Report of a non-injury collision at West Valley Road and Paxson Drive. Vehicle 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by vehicle 2.

Nov. 22

Report of theft from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way. Subject was contacted in the store and arrested.

Report of a vehicle broken into and its battery stolen in the 700 block of East Sharon Avenue.

Report of multiple vehicles stolen in the 12000 block of North Frontage Road East.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of South Pilgrim Street and South Clover Drive.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Gloves, hats and ammunition were stolen.

Report of a storage unit broken into in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue. Furniture valued between $12,000 and $15,000 was taken.

Report of theft from a business in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at West Valley Road and North Grape Drive. Vehicle 1 lost control on the icy road and traveled into oncoming traffic, striking vehicle 2.

Nov. 23

Report of a non-injury collision at South Dogwood Street and West Fourth Avenue.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Female subject stole approximately $145 worth of merchandise.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Nov. 24

Report of a residence broken into in the 500 block of South Hawthorne Drive. The back door was kicked in while the family was gone and several game consoles were stolen.

Nov. 25

Report of merchandise stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of clothing and fishing gear valued at approximately $170 stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a cart full of merchandise stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 3700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Nov. 26

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 600 block of South Harborview Street.

Report of wheels stolen off a vehicle parked outside a business in the 100 block of West Valley Road.

Report of a firearm stolen out of a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Glenmoor Drive.

Report of two firearms taken from a residence in the 2000 block of South Crestmont Drive.

Report of $176 worth of groceries stolen from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Nov. 27

Report of a burglary in the 1300 block of West Marina Drive. A dog valued at $2,100 and clothing and purses valued at $5,000 were reported missing from the residence.

Report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of West Windy Street. Female suspect came to victim’s door demanding to be let in, then started a small fire outside and kicked in the door.

