Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
Aviation International News
Sheltair Opens New Savannah Hangar
Sheltair has completed construction and opened an additional 30,000-sq-ft hangar at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) FBO. The $5.5 million project began this May and features 28-foot-high doors to accommodate the latest ultra-long-range business jets. The second 30,000 sq ft-plus hangar the company has added over two years at KSAV, it will provide shelter for both based and transient aircraft and brings the complex to 151,000 sq ft of aircraft storage space.
Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority’s governing board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s […]
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
allongeorgia.com
City of Statesboro Now Accepting Applications for Newly Established Statesboro Business Commission
The City of Statesboro announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the newly established Statesboro Business Commission. According to the City, the commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city. The commission shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits of the City of Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
Jasper County about to improve high-traffic roads
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It’s a gateway for travelers between I-95 and the rest of the Lowcountry. Soon that improved highway in Jasper County will help make it smooth sailing for drivers headed home – or to the beach. Odds are you may not know where Highway 462 is, but you have driven it […]
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
WJCL
Overturned tractor trailer in Port Wentworth expected to cause 'significant' traffic delays
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to an overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic in Chatham County. According to Port Wentworth Police, the northbound on ramp to I-95 from Highway 21 is shut down as it is impassible and unsafe for the public. Police say the closure...
blufftonsun.com
Group seeks to cover Beaufort National Cemetery with wreaths
Again this year, local Wreaths Across America donors hope to place wreaths on all the graves in Beaufort National Cemetery at the annual holiday presentation Dec. 17. More than 26,000 wreaths will be needed to mark the graves of those veterans and family members interred in the cemetery, and Sun City Hilton Head’s Andy Hoerner has been a big part of generating the gated community’s participation.
wtoc.com
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the end is now in sight. This project was slated to be done at the end of this year — which is just 4 weeks away.?. It will...
wtoc.com
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
blufftonsun.com
Roasting Room music venue set to close at end of year
A shockwave hit the Lowcountry musical community on Nov. 13, as an email hit our inboxes to signal the end of an era. “Every great story has a beginning, a middle, and an end,” wrote Jordan Ross, co-founder of The Roasting Room, in announcing that the music venue would not be hosting live music events in 2023. “After years of providing high-quality musical performances out of the space above the Corner Perk Brunch Café in sunny Bluffton, the Roasting Room will be ceasing operations on Dec. 23, 2022.”
wtoc.com
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
Comments / 0