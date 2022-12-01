ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Aviation International News

Sheltair Opens New Savannah Hangar

Sheltair has completed construction and opened an additional 30,000-sq-ft hangar at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) FBO. The $5.5 million project began this May and features 28-foot-high doors to accommodate the latest ultra-long-range business jets. The second 30,000 sq ft-plus hangar the company has added over two years at KSAV, it will provide shelter for both based and transient aircraft and brings the complex to 151,000 sq ft of aircraft storage space.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority’s governing board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

City of Statesboro Now Accepting Applications for Newly Established Statesboro Business Commission

The City of Statesboro announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the newly established Statesboro Business Commission. According to the City, the commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city. The commission shall have the authority to prepare studies and reports for the purpose of informing the governing body on policy matters related to the impact of local ordinances and procedures on business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits of the City of Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Jasper County about to improve high-traffic roads

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It’s a gateway for travelers between I-95 and the rest of the Lowcountry. Soon that improved highway in Jasper County will help make it smooth sailing for drivers headed home – or to the beach. Odds are you may not know where Highway 462 is, but you have driven it […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Group seeks to cover Beaufort National Cemetery with wreaths

Again this year, local Wreaths Across America donors hope to place wreaths on all the graves in Beaufort National Cemetery at the annual holiday presentation Dec. 17. More than 26,000 wreaths will be needed to mark the graves of those veterans and family members interred in the cemetery, and Sun City Hilton Head’s Andy Hoerner has been a big part of generating the gated community’s participation.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Roasting Room music venue set to close at end of year

A shockwave hit the Lowcountry musical community on Nov. 13, as an email hit our inboxes to signal the end of an era. “Every great story has a beginning, a middle, and an end,” wrote Jordan Ross, co-founder of The Roasting Room, in announcing that the music venue would not be hosting live music events in 2023. “After years of providing high-quality musical performances out of the space above the Corner Perk Brunch Café in sunny Bluffton, the Roasting Room will be ceasing operations on Dec. 23, 2022.”
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

