Chillicothe, OH

Historic homes to be decorated for Christmas again this year

By Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago
CHILLICOTHE—The Chillicothe Christmas Tour of Historic Homes has officially been scheduled for this year. Eleven beautiful homes and businesses will be open and decorated for the holidays in all their splendor.

The Letterbox bed and breakfast built in 1895, at 19 East Fifth St., is part of the Postmark properties and is open for the tour. Further East at 66 East Fifth is the large two-story built in 1906, with a major renovation in 2008. Other Fifth Street properties include 57 West Fifth, built in 1862, and 58 West Fifth, The Willis-James. Those on tour last year saw the work in progress, today you can visit the completed renovation.

The Franklin House Museum is decorated to reflect Christmas in the mid-thirties at 80 South Paint Street. Two residences on West Second Street are beautifully decorated; 227, built by William Enderlin in 1915, and the Blue Brick Bed and Breakfast at 152 built in 1852.

One Sixty Vine St is a colonial revival built in 1922. Nearby at 237 Church is an Italianate-style home built in 1859, on property formerly owned by Thomas Worthington.

Chillicothe was recently selected to be part of the Ohio Holiday Light Trail due to the holiday light display in the park. The Christmas Tour of Historic Homes is one of the largest fundraisers for the lighting project so by participating in the tour you are supporting the community.

The holiday event will take place on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This tour has no set route participants can visit the stops in any order they choose.

Tickets are available in person at the Postmark, Julie's on Paint, R Kitchen and the Ross County Historical Society Museum. They are also available online, tickets will cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

