97.3 ESPN

Eagles Activate Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis from Injured Reserve

As expected, the Eagles activated defensive tackle Jordan Davis from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) on the IR to make room for Davis on the 53-man roster. The team also elevated LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad for the game.
97.3 ESPN

Dave Weinberg’s Titans-Eagles 2-minute drill

A quick look at the Eagles 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Philadelphia. Eagles' best number: 380 (Jalen Hurts passing yards) Eagles' worst number: 12 (Eagles penalties) View from my living room:. We finally finished putting up the outside Christmas lights before kickoff. It marked the 30th...
97.3 ESPN

Extra Points: Eagles looking merry and bright

Putting up our family Christmas decorations requires balance, timing and impressive teamwork. Same goes for the Eagles' bid to reach the Super Bowl. All those qualities were on display for both teams this past weekend. Saturday afternoon required me to hoist and squeeze myself into a cubby hole located in...
97.3 ESPN

What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies

Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to a 11-year $300 million deal with a full no trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to...
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
