Swedish police make large drug seizure in Stockholm area

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Swedish police said Thursday that they have seized around 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of narcotics in Stockholm, with a total street value of about 80 million kronor ($7.6 million).

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of serious drug offences in connection with Saturday's raid in Tyreso, south of the Swedish capital.

Police said they carried out a house search in another case. That investigation led officers to an address in Tyreso where the large quantity of narcotics was found in a storage room in an apartment building.

"This is a very large seizure," said Susanne Wikland, deputy chief in the Stockholm city police area, calling the seizure of 260 kilograms (573 pounds) of amphetamine the largest seizure of the drug to date in the capital area.

No further information was available.

Last month, police in Stockholm detained 21 people and seized cocaine and cannabis with a street value of between 50 and 100 million kronor, as well as seven weapons.

Wikland said it was the result of “aggressive work over a longer period of time,” and added the drug trade is “large and finances serious organized crime. ”

