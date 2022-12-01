Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
OBITUARY: Katherine Moser Flowers
Katherine Moser Flowers, age 81, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Katherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born February 16, 1941, in Davidson County to Edgar Vernon Moser and Ophelia Lucille Jordan Moser and was one of five...
OBITUARY: Jon Drew Dohoda
Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was 62 years old. He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda. Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State...
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
OBITUARY: Jennye Mae Graham
Jennye Mae Graham of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, she was 86 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro but lived most of her life in Smyrna. Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham; son Barry Graham; parents, Benie Hugh Hewgley and Mildred Irene Todd Hewgley; brothers Michael Hewgley and John Hewgley; sister Joyce Johnson.
OBITUARY: Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly
Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Georgia, lived most of her life in Florida and has lived in Rutherford county for the past 30 years. Carol’s passion was working with flowers, where...
OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell
Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville
Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors
After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of...
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss
Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss. He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times. The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!
