Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Likelihood of Continued Fed Tightening
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates until a recession hits. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last up by about 9 basis points to 3.589%. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed 12 basis points to 4.40%. Yields...
Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks
A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
Treasury Yields Dip, Giving Back Some of Monday's Jump
U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday, giving back some of the gains seen in the previous session sparked by economic data that suggested the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates for longer. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell by roughly 4 basis points to trade at...
European Markets Mostly Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by mid-morning, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.1% while insurance stocks added 0.6%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Gauge China's Covid Relaxation, Oil Moves
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower, with most sectors in negative territory....
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93% in the morning session, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Herbalife, GitLab, Textron and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) – Herbalife tumbled 9.8% in premarket trading after the nutrition and health products company announced a $250 million convertible note offering. Herbalife plans to use the proceeds to repurchase existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
Jamie Dimon Says Ukraine War Shows We Still Need Cheap, Secure Energy From Oil and Gas
"If the lesson was learned from Ukraine, we need cheap, reliable, safe, secure energy, of which 80% comes from oil and gas. And that number's going to be very high for 10 or 20 years," Dimon said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent commodity prices soaring, including oil...
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023 After Three-Year Slump, Industry Body Says
The global airline industry is set to return to profitability again next year following a near-three year downturn, an industry body said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects the industry to post a "small" net profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, with more than 4 billion passengers set to take to the skies."
Meta Platforms, banks pull Wall Street lower
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by shares of Meta Platforms and banks, while investors worried about a longer rate-hike cycle despite warnings of a potential recession next year.
How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower
The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
