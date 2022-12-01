Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Dip, Giving Back Some of Monday's Jump
U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday, giving back some of the gains seen in the previous session sparked by economic data that suggested the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates for longer. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell by roughly 4 basis points to trade at...
NBC New York
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just said,...
NBC New York
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, MGM Resorts, Bilibili, Murphy Oil & More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Monday. United Airlines — Shares rose 1% after Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines to overweight from equal weight, saying 2023 could be a "goldilocks" year for the airline stock. Starbucks — Shares fell 1.3% after Deutsche Bank downgraded Starbucks to...
NBC New York
European Markets Mostly Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by mid-morning, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.1% while insurance stocks added 0.6%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining 2.39% – despite Beijing...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
NBC New York
Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout
Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 3% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC New York
Watch Now: ETF Edge on a Fitting Year for Massive Repositioning
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC New York
Robinhood to Pay a 1% ‘Match' on Customer Contributions to Retail Individual Retirement Accounts
Robinhood, a retail brokerage, will offer a 1% "match" to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account via the Robinhood Retirement program. Experts think it's a way to get attention in a crowded market. Robinhood is bringing the concept of a 401(k)-style contribution match to its retail customers...
NBC New York
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
NBC New York
Jamie Dimon Says Ukraine War Shows We Still Need Cheap, Secure Energy From Oil and Gas
"If the lesson was learned from Ukraine, we need cheap, reliable, safe, secure energy, of which 80% comes from oil and gas. And that number's going to be very high for 10 or 20 years," Dimon said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent commodity prices soaring, including oil...
NBC New York
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Comments / 0