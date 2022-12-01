ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Treasury Yields Dip, Giving Back Some of Monday's Jump

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday, giving back some of the gains seen in the previous session sparked by economic data that suggested the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates for longer. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell by roughly 4 basis points to trade at...
NBC New York

Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year

While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just said,...
NBC New York

Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes

Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
NBC New York

European Markets Mostly Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by mid-morning, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.1% while insurance stocks added 0.6%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
NBC New York

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining 2.39% – despite Beijing...
NBC New York

Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout

Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 3% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York

Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC New York

Watch Now: ETF Edge on a Fitting Year for Massive Repositioning

CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.

