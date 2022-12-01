Read full article on original website
Sports Roundup for Monday, 12/5
9-0 North Knox will play host to 4-4 White River Valley. Game time is 7:30 and. you can hear that game on WUZR 105.7fm. University Heights Kentucky plays at Evansville Christian. A reminder that Friday nights Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball game against Washington Catholic will. be played at Rivet as...
Lady Warriors Improve to 9-0 with Win over South Knox
The North Knox Warriors are now 9-0 after a 62-34 win over the Sout Knox Lady Spartans on Saturday. Three Lady Warriors were in double figures, led by Reegan Hammelman with 12 points. Madison McKinley and Lexi Primus each added 10 for North Knox as well. South Knox was led...
VU Men and Women Split at Olney Central
The VU Men and Women split their games at Olney Central on Saturday. The Lady Blazers were shorthanded when they fell to Olney Central 72-69. Katrinna Litte lead Vincennes off the bench with 15 points in the defeat. Cherrelle Newsom had 14 points while Daylynn Thompson added 12 and Elikya Baseyila chipped in 10. Former Lady Alice, Maycee Lange scored 9 in the effort.
Lady Alices Down Bosse
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices picked up their 2nd win of the weekend as they downed visiting Evansville Bosse 57-23 at Alice Arena Saturday. Gracie Kramer led the Lady Alices with 17 points in the victory. Ari Gerkin chipped in 14. The Lady Alices are back in action Thursday against Jasper.
Area Students Eligible for Scholarship from Community Foundation Alliance
The Community Foundation Alliance is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students in area counties. The Gray Farms President’s Scholarship is offered through the alliance counties in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. In this immediate area, the scholarship application is available for those in Knox, Daviess, Gibson, and Pike Counties in...
Mural Grants Awarded to Four Area Projects
The State of Indiana is spotlighting some recent mural designed completed with state grant funding. The money has helped with completion of 40 murals across Indiana. In this area, four murals were completed with the state funding. They iclude the “Touch of Heaven” mural on Main Street in Washington; Linton’s Carnegie Heritage and Art Center mural; the Princeton mural at the Gibson County Economic Development Center; and the mural at the Loogootee Eye Center.
Gas Prices Down– Especially in Vincennes Area
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday was $3.45 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and four cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 72-cents lower than a month ago, and 24-cents higher than a...
Sullivan County Woman Dies in Train/Pedestrian Crash
A train/pedestrian accident has claimed the life of a Shelburn woman. 38-year-old Ashley Lewis had been walking west on Mill Street, and had just crossed the CSX rail crossing, when she was grazed by the locomotive, resulting in life threatening injuries. She was flown by Lifeline helicopter to Methodist Hospital...
Vincennes Truck Theft Suspect Arrested in Salem
The person allegedly responsible for stealing a grain hauler from Vincennes is being held after his arrest in Washington County. The truck was reported stolen last week from Vincennes-based Knox County Tire. On Sunday, Indiana Conservation officers tried to stop the truck, driven by 53 year-old Francisco Contreras. Contreras was driving on a flat tire, and was finally stopped in Salem. An investigation led to his arrest on an auto theft charge. He was also charged with operating without ever receiving a license.
Salvation Army Still Seeking Bell-Ringers for Kettles
The Knox County Salvation Army is still seeking bell ringers for the current Christmas fund-raising season. The county’s Salvation Army location has a goal of $56,000 for this year. Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury says they have a few new faces –but they need more. Volunteer individuals and...
“Giving Tuesday” Brings Five-Digit Donations to Daviess County
The Daviess county group “Our Community Foundation” announced gifts of over $14,600 for last week’s Giving Tuesday. The donations helped 12 different funds assisting Daviess County citizens. The largest donation was $3,350 for the United Way of Daviess County. The group received about a quarter of the...
Jail Progress Continues at Old Decker Road Site
Knox County Sheriff’s officials continue their process of working around renovations at the Knox County Jail. About a year remains to expand the Jail facility, and build a new Community Corrections building at the Old Decker Road site. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin knows, after the work is done,...
Washington Historic House to Get State Aid
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced Dusty Davis & Ryan Dashner are being awarded over $68,000 to restore and preserve the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house is one of ten properties awarded over $728,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.
Housing Continues as a Main Concern of KCIEDC
Housing continues as a priority for the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Commission. The group has prioritized housing developments as one of their growth strategies for Vincennes and Knox County. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff says their group is using earmarked state funding to prepare targeted areas for new housing. That...
Shop With a Cop in Vincennes One Week Away
The annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is one week away from its annual trip to the Vincennes Wal-Mart. The Christmas shopping spree provides toys and clothes to kids from Head Start centers in both Vincennes and Bicknell. City, county, and state law enforcement are part of the day — along with high school helpers, first responders, and other public safety officials.
Washington PD Gives Out Christmas Package Safety Tips
With package deliveries increasing this time of year, the Washington Police Department has some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of package theft. Arrange for your mail to be delivered to a Post Office box. ü. Retrieve your packages from your porch as soon...
