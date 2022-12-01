Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start
A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff
Sanders is wasting no time putting together a staff for the Buffaloes.
Hot Take Tuesday: Jared Verse is a Top 10 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky explains why the Seminoles' pass rusher is a top ten player in the 2023 draft.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Held off scoresheet again
Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday. Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. That's big news! The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1). Ovechkin, who entered Monday with 25 points in 21 games against the Oilers, received 21:11 of ice time, tops among the Capitals' forwards.
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Quiet in Monday's return
Adams posted eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Heat. Adams returned to action Monday but struggled to get anything going. It was simply not his night when it comes to tangible production, although the fact he played 28 minutes is a positive. While he will be better than this on most nights, his lack of versatility does limit his fantasy upside. He can be rostered for anyone in need of an efficient scorer who can crash the glass, be it as a long-term option or a streaming consideration.
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
UMass Lowell takes down Sacred Heart 70-59
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Everette Hammond and Cam Morris III had 18 points apiece in UMass Lowell's 70-59 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday. Hammond also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (8-1). Morris III was 8 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Max Brooks shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the River Hawks.
Texas vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #2 Texas Longhorns will take on the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Longhorns will be strutting in after a win while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss. Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game...
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Now questionable Monday
Turner has been added to the Pacers' injury report ahead of Monday's game at Golden State due to a sore hamstring. It's unclear what led to Turner's inclusion on the latest injury report, but suddenly his status will be something to monitor closely over the next couple of hours. The big man is coming off of a 24-point, nine-rebound, two-assist showing in Sunday night's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers. If he's ultimately unable to go, Isaiah Jackson would likely be the primary beneficiary.
No. 17 Duke meets Iowa at Madison Square Garden
No. 17 Duke has shown the ability to spread around its offense. Iowa has a go-to player who can be a difference-maker. The teams meet as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night in New York. "We've got a lot of young guys learning," Duke guard Jeremy Roach...
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
