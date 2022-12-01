ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Swedish police make large drug seizure in Stockholm area

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police said Thursday that they have seized around 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of narcotics in Stockholm, with a total street value of about 80 million kronor ($7.6 million).

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of serious drug offences in connection with Saturday’s raid in Tyreso, south of the Swedish capital.

Police said they carried out a house search in another case. That investigation led officers to an address in Tyreso where the large quantity of narcotics was found in a storage room in an apartment building.

“This is a very large seizure,” said Susanne Wikland, deputy chief in the Stockholm city police area, calling the seizure of 260 kilograms (573 pounds) of amphetamine the largest seizure of the drug to date in the capital area.

No further information was available.

Last month, police in Stockholm detained 21 people and seized cocaine and cannabis with a street value of between 50 and 100 million kronor, as well as seven weapons.

Wikland said it was the result of “aggressive work over a longer period of time,” and added the drug trade is “large and finances serious organized crime. ”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Two arrested at Heathrow airport after Westminster ‘murder’

Two teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a 21-year-old-man in Westminster.The men, aged 18 and 19, were detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.Police were investigating the killing of Omar Abdullah at Gayhurst House on Mallory Street at around 3.20pm on Monday 28 November.More follows...
The Associated Press

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police believe they struck him with a squad car. “As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg,” the statement said. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for St. Paul Fire medics.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with an attack last month on a fast-food worker that cost her an eye. The employee was assaulted Nov. 12 when she tried to protect a boy with an intellectual disability who was being bullied by the suspect at a Habit Burger in Antioch, police said. The woman was punched in the face multiple times and ultimately lost her right eye due to the incident, the Antioch Police Department said in a statement Monday. Isaac White-Carter, of San Francisco, was arrested in nearby Hayward and could face felony charges including mayhem and aggravated assault, the statement said. It wasn’t immediately known if White-Carter has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Associated Press

Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault. Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public. The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.
The Associated Press

EU urges Bulgaria to probe shooting of refugee at border

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The European Commission on Tuesday urged Bulgaria to thoroughly investigate the alleged shooting by Bulgarian guards of a Syrian refugee on the country’s border with Turkey. European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper told reporters that Brussels expects Bulgarian authorities to investigate any allegations and to...
The Associated Press

Greece: Police officer appears in court over teen shooting

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Clashes broke out Tuesday at a police station just outside Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki between riot police and residents of a nearby Roma settlement protesting the police shooting of a teenage driver during a chase over an unpaid gas station bill. Protesters smashed a riot police bus and set fire to tires and an excavator vehicle on a nearby road, while riot police responded with volleys of tear gas. Shots could be heard, and riot police asked journalists in the area to move farther, saying protesters were firing from hunting rifles. The clashes came after a 34-year-old police officer appeared in court over the shooting early Monday of a 16-year-old Roma boy who allegedly drove off from a gas station without paying the bill. The boy, whose identity has not been officially released but was identified by relatives as a member of the Roma community, was hit in the head and hospitalized in critical condition in Thessaloniki.
The Associated Press

Religious, political motive unseen in German attack on girls

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators have found no evidence of a religious or political motive for a knife attack on two girls that left one dead and the other with serious injuries, a senior German security official said Tuesday. A 27-year-old Eritrean man was arrested Monday after and accused of...
The Associated Press

Report: Woman attacks 6 deputies at New Orleans airport

Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to local news reports. Deputies were responding to Spirit airline workers’ requests to remove the woman, who had reportedly grown irate and asked nearby passengers who she assumed to be Latino whether they were smuggling cocaine. Paramedics treated the deputies on site, according to local news reports. Police charged the woman with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and another count of remaining after forbidden, according to reports. The woman was released from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day after paying $10,750 bail and is scheduled for a Jan. 23 court date.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy