Have Long COVID? Newest Booster Vaccines May Help You
Dec. 5, 2022 – Jackie Dishner hasn’t been the same since June 2020, when COVID-19 robbed her of her energy level, ability to think clearly, and sense of taste and smell. Yet at 58, the Arizona writer is in no hurry to get the latest vaccine booster. “I just don’t want to risk getting any sicker,” she says.
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.
U.S. Sees Rise in COVID Cases After Thanksgiving
Dec. 5, 2022 – The U.S. is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, ignited by holiday travel and gatherings, health officials say. For months, COVID-19 metrics held steady, as the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) dominated headlines and hospitals with earlier-than-usual onslaughts. Now, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 28% and test positivity is up 40% over the past 2 weeks, The New York Times data tracker shows.
Virtual Yoga Program Could Improve IBS Symptoms
Dec. 5, 2022 – A virtual yoga program could help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) improve their symptoms, fatigue, and stress, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Previous studies have found that in-person yoga programs can improve physiological, psychological, and emotional health....
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
