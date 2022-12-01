Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Expanding health care options are becoming more abundant in Hayden, Craig
Craig mom and businesswoman Patricia Wymore has four children ages 9 and younger, and she works in two entrepreneurial ventures, so the less time she has to take off work or hire a babysitter for family health care appointments, the better. When the Wymore family’s favorite pediatrician in Craig moved...
KUTV
Driver dies after losing control of truck on icy Highway 40 in Uintah County
VERNAL, Utah (KUTV) — A woman died after she lost control of her pickup truck on Highway 40 in Uintah County, authorities stated. The single-vehicle crash happened Monday evening near mile post 138, about 6 miles west of Vernal. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public...
Craig Daily Press
After a year at the Warehouse Food Hall, Aroi Thai is preparing to move into the former Village Inn building in Craig
Aroi Thai, an authentic Thai restaurant that has built a strong following its first year, has closed temporarily with plans to reopen in a new, larger space after the new year. Aroi Thai has spent a year operating out of the Warehouse Food Hall in Craig, and Aroi Thai owners...
