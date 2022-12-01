ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training

KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
Jack Dorsey's Block Backs Bitcoin Mining Company That Wants to Bring 25-Cent Electricity to Rural Africa

Jack Dorsey's digital payments firm Block and Alyse Killeen's bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark, have led a $2 million seed investment into Gridless. Gridless designs, builds and operates bitcoin mining sites alongside small-scale renewable energy producers in rural Africa where excess energy is not utilized. ACCRA, GHANA — Up until February,...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
China Mourns Death of Former Leader Jiang Zemin

China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People...
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
