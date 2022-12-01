Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks
A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Monday's Rout
Stock futures were little changed Tuesday, as traders took a breather after fears of even higher rates sparked a sell-off during the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 20 points higher, or 0.06%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose marginally higher. The Nasdaq Composite led...
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just said,...
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
European Markets Mostly Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by mid-morning, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.1% while insurance stocks added 0.6%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Salesforce Executive Exits Help Push Stock to Its Lowest Point Since March 2020
Salesforce's stock has had two if its three worst trading days of the year since Thursday. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield said on Monday he's leaving Salesforce, just days after Bret Taylor stepped down as co-CEO. Salesforce shares have dropped 47% this year and are trading at their lowest since the...
Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout
Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 3% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest.
Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GitLab, Herbalife and More
Check out the companies making headlines in post-market trading. GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks got off on the wrong foot this week with an ugly selloff Monday as investors weighed strong new economic data that stoked worries of sustained rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow dropped more than 480 points, while the S&P 500 declined 1.79% and the Nasdaq fell 1.93%. When it meets next week, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, which is less than the three-quarter-point hikes of the past few months but still sizable. Smith & Wesson and Stitch Fix earnings are set to hit after the bell Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
Robinhood to Pay a 1% ‘Match' on Customer Contributions to Retail Individual Retirement Accounts
Robinhood, a retail brokerage, will offer a 1% "match" to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account via the Robinhood Retirement program. Experts think it's a way to get attention in a crowded market. Robinhood is bringing the concept of a 401(k)-style contribution match to its retail customers...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Renewables to Overtake Coal and Become World's Biggest Source of Electricity Generation by 2025, IEA Says
"Renewables [will] become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal," the IEA said in its Renewables 2022 report. The analysis comes at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. IEA chief Fatih Birol said the global...
How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower
The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
