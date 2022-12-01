ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks

A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Monday's Rout

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday, as traders took a breather after fears of even higher rates sparked a sell-off during the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 20 points higher, or 0.06%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose marginally higher. The Nasdaq Composite led...
NBC Chicago

Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes

Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
NBC Chicago

European Markets Mostly Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% by mid-morning, with oil and gas stocks shedding 1.1% while insurance stocks added 0.6%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GitLab, Herbalife and More

Check out the companies making headlines in post-market trading. GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.
NBC Chicago

Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says

Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX, is going to do with his 7.6% stake in his trading app. "I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on on their balance sheet because it is public company's stock," Tenev said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We don't have a lot of information that you guys don't have. We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time. And so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out."
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks got off on the wrong foot this week with an ugly selloff Monday as investors weighed strong new economic data that stoked worries of sustained rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow dropped more than 480 points, while the S&P 500 declined 1.79% and the Nasdaq fell 1.93%. When it meets next week, the Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, which is less than the three-quarter-point hikes of the past few months but still sizable. Smith & Wesson and Stitch Fix earnings are set to hit after the bell Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Chicago

How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower

The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy