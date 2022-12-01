A merciless revenge thriller that’s not for the faint of heart bludgeons its way to streaming salvation

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A universally-hated horror that still recouped its budget 30 times over at the box office hides a secret on streaming
It would be stating the obvious to say that horror is about as critically bulletproof as a genre can get, but sometimes even the staunchest of supporters can’t reasonably defend an awful example of would-be cinematic spookery. Truth or Dare is one shining example, but being universally trashed didn’t do a thing to stop the movie from becoming a massive success.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground
The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Christina Applegate says a crew member on 'Dead To Me' had to hold her legs off camera during some scenes to make sure she didn't fall
Christina Applegate also said she doesn't know what she's "capable" of after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she might not act again.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Comments / 0