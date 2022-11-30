Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
On the list of household pests that homeowners dread the most, bed bugs rank fairly high. The reason? Bed bugs infiltrate the one place that should be a comforting refuge at the end of the day. But what are bed bugs, and how do bed bugs spread? How easy is it to get bed bugs? These tiny, bloodsucking insects like to burrow in mattresses and other upholstered furniture in order to stay close to their food sources. They are most active at night, which is why it is common for homeowners who have bed bugs to wake up with itchy welts that seem to come from nowhere. Bed bugs are often associated with dirty houses or cheap hotels, but the truth is that even very clean homes are susceptible. If there are bed bugs on a person’s clothes or belongings when they enter a home, the bugs are liable to stick around and continue to reproduce for as long as they have access to blood from the home’s residents or pets.
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
Curtains do more than just block light and offer privacy. A stylish window covering can bring color, texture, and character to a living space. Learning how to sew curtains is a rewarding project for sewers at all levels. For beginners, it’s a good way to practice sewing skills, and for seasoned crafters, it’s an opportunity to design a one-of-a-kind curtain.
With their striking purple leaves and gorgeous flowers, purple heart plants are a beautiful addition to any ornamental garden. They are also easy plants to grow, making them perfect for beginner gardeners. The purple heart (Tradescantia pallida ‘Purpurea’) plant tolerates a wide range of soil conditions, and it can grow indoors, too.
Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to furnish your patio at a low price thanks to deals on outdoor sectionals, dining sets, heaters, and more. For starters, prime patio season has come to a close, and retailers are in the process of discounting these more seasonal products. Then, end-of-year Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have a multiplying effect. We’ve seen some of the best deals of the year on fire pits from Solo Stove and patio furniture from Wayfair!
What do singers Adele and Lizzo, quarterback Tom Brady, actors Uma Thurman and Spencer Pratt, pop diva Madonna, and Pliny the Elder, renowned scholar of ancient Rome, all have in common? They all swear by (or swore by, in Pliny’s case) the curative ability of crystals to help and protect them. If you want to emulate these enthusiasts by using crystals to boost your home’s good vibes, read on to discover how and where to source them.
When compared with hand-washing, dishwashers save time, use less water, and offer higher levels of sanitation. While cleaning everything using a dishwasher seems like a dream, not all cookware is dishwasher safe. In fact, in 2022, popular cookware brand All-Clad offered a settlement to customers after certain products that were labeled as dishwasher-safe ultimately developed sharp edges when cleaned in a dishwasher. Let’s explore which types of metal cookware are dishwasher-safe and which are better off being washed by hand in order to avoid damaging them.
Q: Every winter I see a candle displayed in my neighbor’s window. It’s beautiful, but I’m not sure if there’s more to it than a nice decoration. What does a candle in the window mean?. A: On a cold and dark winter night, a candle lit...
Homeowners looking for a fast, easy way to hide their old floors under a new layer of beauty often find themselves looking at laminate flooring. These floors, also known as floating floors, lay on top of subfloors or existing finished floors with interlocking strips that stay in place without the use of glue or nails. Laminate flooring is affordable, fast to install, and in many cases, looks just like actual wood or tile flooring.
There’s no such thing as the perfect plant, but calibrachoa (aka million bells) might be one of the closest things to it. A hardy, showy, and delightfully low-maintenance plant, calibrachoa are celebrated for the rainbow of colors they bring to summer gardens. As with its cousin, the petunia, calibrachoa care is easy enough that almost anyone can grow this showstopper in the garden with incredible results. All it takes is the right conditions and a few of the below growing tips to learn how to care for calibrachoa.
Hanging chairs are a staple of retro and modern interior design aesthetics and common on traditional porches. They often add a welcome sense of novelty, motion, and fun to an otherwise ordinary space. Contrary to what you may expect, properly installing an indoor swing chair or hanging hammock chair isn’t a terribly expensive or time-consuming process.
Wallpaper adds character and dimension to any space, but hanging it can be difficult, messy, and time-consuming. Not to mention, traditional wallpaper is a pain to remove. That’s where peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in. This modern innovation uses adhesive backing, so the application process doesn’t require any wallpaper paste.
When it comes to young vegetables, microgreens are “the next size up from sprouts,” according to North Carolina University’s Cooperative Extension. In other words, microgreens are harvested when they are larger than sprouts but smaller than baby vegetables and often are used to garnish sandwiches or salads.
