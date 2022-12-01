ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Screenshots Of Wildly Entitled People Who Nearly Ruined The Holiday Season With Their Bad Attitudes

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUgVo_0jTUcLlu00

1. This two-part tree drama:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NndV_0jTUcLlu00
u/Lacroix_boiii / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKXAj_0jTUcLlu00
u/Lacroix_boiii / Via reddit.com

2. This person who wanted strangers to take their kids for Christmas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRG4U_0jTUcLlu00
u/TheFartingKing_56 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who needs a PS4 to spend quality time with their kids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQBgH_0jTUcLlu00
u/Togic996 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who really had me in the first half, not gonna lie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xQdm_0jTUcLlu00
u/nostril_extension / Via reddit.com

5. These neighbors with some nerve:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtVq5_0jTUcLlu00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

6. This person who asked for a present:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YLka_0jTUcLlu00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

7. This person who just wanted someone to clean up for them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqI2a_0jTUcLlu00
u/realitydesign / Via reddit.com

8. This person who went the "guilt trip" route:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIpXC_0jTUcLlu00
u/Vindictive_Barista / Via reddit.com

9. This person who asked for quite the discount:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2jjc_0jTUcLlu00
u/Kateryna_Mazhuha / Via reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frfof_0jTUcLlu00
u/Kateryna_Mazhuha / Via reddit.com

10. This person who decided to do their Christmas shopping...on Christmas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itnKj_0jTUcLlu00
u/Terrifiedspork / Via reddit.com

11. This nightmare parent who is definitely raising a spoiled kid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAW8J_0jTUcLlu00
u/KetoMyLastHope / Via reddit.com

12. This person who wouldn't just pay the $12:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caYRT_0jTUcLlu00
u/lefeisia / Via reddit.com

13. This couple who is in desperate need of a free Christmas tree:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciA5V_0jTUcLlu00
u/Cayslayy / Via reddit.com

14. This sticky sticker situation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovusY_0jTUcLlu00
u/whynuttzy / Via reddit.com

15. This person who is canceling Christmas over $20:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vtf1D_0jTUcLlu00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16. This person who wanted their Facebook friends to fund their Christmas gifts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRKkh_0jTUcLlu00
u/perfectlypointless / Via reddit.com

17. This person who resorted to name-calling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YUQD_0jTUcLlu00
u/TheBestJamian / Via reddit.com

18. This person who wanted something free, all in the name of Christmas spirit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yaIP_0jTUcLlu00
u/onewordgo / Via reddit.com

19. Finally, this person who posted their family's wish list on Facebook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VhHl_0jTUcLlu00
u/midnightsun08 / Via reddit.com

Check out r/ChoosingBeggars for more infuriating content!

