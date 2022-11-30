Two facing drug charges after agents seize kilo of suspected fentanyl from Corinna mobile home

Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO