Year of the Student: Oregon Moms Union looks to 2023

Members from Oregon Moms Union stood outside of the Oregon Department of Education in Salem Wednesday, Nov. 30, to discuss what the members said is the opportunity to fix problems within the Oregon education system with the help of parents and elected officials.

Several of the candidates that Oregon Moms Union ranked with an "A Grade" when it comes to parents' rights and school choice issues were successful in the 2022 election cycle, according to a release from Oregon Moms Union. A few of those candidates joined the Salem event.

“Many parents across Oregon have made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes,” Oregon Moms Union President MacKensey Pulliam said. “Parents also helped vote in candidates who will prioritize our students. Now, it’s time for parents to work alongside these legislators to push for positive changes in the school system to prioritize our students, put academics over political agendas, and get our kids back on track. It’s time to make 2023 the year of the student!”

"I'm here today to make it clear to Oregonians that those of us in the legislature will be working hard to respect our kids, to respect our parents, and to respect our families in the education process," House District 21 Representative-Elect Kevin Mannix said.

"I'm here to say I'm listening, and my priority in the capitol next year is giving our kids the education they deserve and restoring trust with parents," House District 22 Representative-Elect Tracy Cramer said.

The 2023 legislative session will begin in January, and there will be several bills introduced addressing education, including online transparency in curriculum, a parents rights bill and expanded school choice options. School board elections will also take place in May of 2023, where parents and community members can help elect candidates who respect the rights of parents and support prioritizing students' academic needs.

About Oregon Moms

Oregon Moms Union, formed in early 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 school shutdowns and distance learning, seeks to empower parents to advocate for a student-first K-12 education system. It currently has more than 90 volunteer School District Captains serving in more than 75 school districts.

Learn more at www.oregonmomsunion.com.