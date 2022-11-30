Read full article on original website
Researchers net $3M to create sustainable transportation interventions in Canadian cities
A national research team is taking aim at creating more sustainable transportation options in cities across the country. Simon Fraser University (SFU) health sciences professor Meghan Winters leads the interdisciplinary group with $3 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The team will focus on improving bicycling networks for all ages and strategies to reduce speed.
Head-mounted microscope measures neuron activity
Miniature device enables scientist to record nerve cell activity in all cortical layers in lit environments. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior have developed a miniature microscope small enough to be carried on the head of freely a moving mouse and capable of measuring neuronal activity in all cortical layers, even the deepest ones. The two-gram microscope can be controlled remotely, which minimizes the need to handle the animal. The microscope also incorporates new technology enabling imaging in lit environments, something that all comparable microscopes struggled to do. Neuronal activity can now be imaged from all cortical layers in the freely moving mouse during the full range of the animal’s behaviors. This new microscope is a game changer for exploring the link between neural activity and complex animal behavior.
Conflicting Motives Govern Sense of Fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
Ready for sustainable growth
Founded in February 2018 as an Empa spin-off, the start-up company "MIRO Analytical" received one of the coveted "Innosuisse Certificates" in October. The certificate reflects the remarkable progress the young company made during the funding agency’s coaching program and confirms that the start-up is ready for sustainable growth. It...
Research commercialization sparks curiosity across campus
Velocity, WatCo, BDC and researchers-turned-founders share insights on entrepreneurial journey. The path to commercialization is long and winding and its twists and turns necessitate mentors along the way, attendees heard at the symposium Demystifying Commercialization, which explored how to best succeed on the path from research to commercialization. Graduate students,...
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
Beyond marketing - Are aid organizations with quality seals more trustworthy?
Christmas is a time for donating. As the end of the year approaches, donation requests from various aid organizations tumble in almost daily. Which ones can be trusted and are most deserving? Researchers from the University of Basel were able to show that quality seals can help non-profit organizations to better serve their intended purpose.
New findings on neuronal activities in the sensorimotor cortex
Interdisciplinary team at the University of Freiburg studies freely moving individuals using 3D tracking. An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Freiburg has found important clues about the functioning of the sensorimotor cortex. The new findings on neuronal activities in this brain area could be helpful for the further development and use of so-called neuroprostheses. These have an interface with the nervous system and are intended to help compensate for neuronal dysfunctions. "Our results will contribute to the improvement of neuroprosthetic approaches while shortening the training period of patients with prostheses," says neurobiologist Ilka Diester from the Faculty of Biology at the University of Freiburg. The results have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Masks can put cognitive performance in check
Wearing a face mask can temporarily disrupt decision-making in some situations according to University of Queensland research. Dr David Smerdon from UQ’s School of Economics analysed almost three million chess moves played by more than eight thousand people in 18 countries before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and found wearing a mask substantially reduced the average quality of player decisions.
Seaweed molecules used to improve outcomes for bypass surgery
Researchers use material made from seaweed to modify synthetic blood vessels. Researchers are using a natural material derived from seaweed to promote vascular cell growth, prevent blood clots and improve the performance of synthetic vascular grafts used in heart bypass surgery. The new approach, developed and tested at the University...
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
Artemis I mission summary update with experts
Two days before the end of the Artemis I mission, media representatives are invited to join an online press event on Friday 9 December, 15.00 CET with experts on the European contribution to the Artemis I mission, the European Service Module and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission, launched...
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
Decoy Receptor Fine-tunes Cytokinin Signaling in Arabidopsis
[0031OG0002] Hörsaal HS 31.11, SchubertstraÃe 51, ObergeschoÃ. David Zalabák (Palackíoe University in Olomouc, Czech Republic): The plant hormone cytokinin plays a vital role in plant growth and development. While the molecular mechanism of cytokinin signal perception and transduction is well described, regulating this cascade in planta seems more ambiguous. The Histidine kinase receptor CRE1 (CYTOKININ RESPONSE 1)/AHK4 (ARABIDOPSIS HISTIDINE KINASE 4)/WOL (WOODEN LEG), is the crucial element of the cytokinin signaling cascade in Arabidopsis. The cytokinin-signaling pathway is under stringent negative feedback control executed at several levels. In this study, we have discovered a novel CRE1 transcript variant with a negative feedback regulatory function. Cytokinin application induces intron retention within the CRE1 transcript, introducing a premature termination codon. The resulting transcript encodes for a truncated receptor lacking the receiver domain essential for activating the cascade. Our results demonstrate that the truncated receptor acts as a decoy competing for ligand binding with the canonical CRE1 receptors, ultimately leading to an attenuation of cytokinin signaling. Thus, we propose a novel regulatory mechanism of cytokinin perception mediated by alternative splicing of CRE1 receptors.
Remove micropollutants with granulated activated carbon
Currently, the first Swiss wastewater treatment plants are being upgraded with an additional treatment stage for the removal of micropollutants using granulated activated carbon (GAC), including the WWTP at Muri. Eawag provided technical support for the design of the installation and is also investigating unresolved issues. Since the revised Swiss...
Biodiversity in drylands protects climate
The livelihood of one in three people on earth depends on livestock and pastoralism. Especially in arid regions, which account for more than 40 percent of the planet’s land area, grazing is essential for survival. Despite this importance for humans and nature, until recently there had been no global...
How to Edit the Genes of Nature’s Master Manipulators
CRISPR, the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technology, is poised to have a profound impact on the fields of microbiology and medicine yet again. A team led by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna and her longtime collaborator Jill Banfield has developed a clever tool to edit the genomes of bacteria-infecting viruses called bacteriophages using a rare form of CRISPR. The ability to easily engineer custom-designed phages - which has long eluded the research community - could help researchers control microbiomes without antibiotics or harsh chemicals, and treat dangerous drug-resistant infections. A paper describing.
Alpine bacterial strain adapts to the change of seasons
Scientists have discovered for the first time a bacterium in Lake Gossenköllesee in Tyrol that uses two different mechanisms to obtain energy from light. This could be an adaptation to the very pronounced change of seasons in the Alps. The change of seasons is clearly noticeable in the Alps....
Two-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed
Basic researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about two billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of the corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not work continuously and are thus significantly more effective - these pauses in activity constitute evolutionary progress. The reconstruction of the protein from prehistoric times was made possible thanks to interdisciplinary cooperation between molecular biochemistry and bioinformatics. The research findings have been published in the renowned journal -Molecular Biology and Evolution-.
New X-ray technology can improve Covid-19 diagnosis
Patient study demonstrates benefits of dark-field X-ray technology. A research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has, for the first time, produced dark-field X-ray images of patients infected with the corona virus. In contrast to conventional X-ray images, dark-field images visualize the microstructure of the lung tissue, thereby providing additional information. This approach has the potential to provide an alternative to computed tomography (CT), which requires a significantly higher radiation dose.
