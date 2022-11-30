Read full article on original website
Beyond marketing - Are aid organizations with quality seals more trustworthy?
Christmas is a time for donating. As the end of the year approaches, donation requests from various aid organizations tumble in almost daily. Which ones can be trusted and are most deserving? Researchers from the University of Basel were able to show that quality seals can help non-profit organizations to better serve their intended purpose.
Researchers net $3M to create sustainable transportation interventions in Canadian cities
A national research team is taking aim at creating more sustainable transportation options in cities across the country. Simon Fraser University (SFU) health sciences professor Meghan Winters leads the interdisciplinary group with $3 million in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The team will focus on improving bicycling networks for all ages and strategies to reduce speed.
Income equity for Australian women 200 years away, affecting health and wellbeing: Report
The first Australian Women’s Health and Wellbeing Scorecard: Towards equity for women found that at current rates it will take 70 years to reach full time employment equality with men, and more than 200 years to reach income equity. Women’s labour force absence alone cost $72 billion in lost...
Research commercialization sparks curiosity across campus
Velocity, WatCo, BDC and researchers-turned-founders share insights on entrepreneurial journey. The path to commercialization is long and winding and its twists and turns necessitate mentors along the way, attendees heard at the symposium Demystifying Commercialization, which explored how to best succeed on the path from research to commercialization. Graduate students,...
Helmi Geeve new director of marketing and communications Erasmus University Rotterdam
The Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR) has appointed Helmi Geeve as its new director of Marketing and Communications. She will start in this position on January 1, 2023. Helmi Geeve has worked frequently on the service side of educational organizations, including as a program manager and as director...
Artemis I mission summary update with experts
Two days before the end of the Artemis I mission, media representatives are invited to join an online press event on Friday 9 December, 15.00 CET with experts on the European contribution to the Artemis I mission, the European Service Module and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission, launched...
Ready for sustainable growth
Founded in February 2018 as an Empa spin-off, the start-up company "MIRO Analytical" received one of the coveted "Innosuisse Certificates" in October. The certificate reflects the remarkable progress the young company made during the funding agency’s coaching program and confirms that the start-up is ready for sustainable growth. It...
Construction work on the rotation building on the Poppelsdorf campus progresses
The cranes are currently turning on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. In the southern corner of the largest University development area close to the city center, a new building, the "Rotation Building," is rising to make room for University institutes that have to leave their previous premises due to renovation work. The client is Bauund Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW.
Translations trace the path of knowledge
Philip Bockholt researches the history of the Turkish-Persian world using historical manuscripts. When historians devote their attention to translations, they are not primarily concerned with the language. Other aspects play a greater role, for example reception history. "We look at which actors were involved," explains Dr Philip Bockholt, 38, assistant professor at the University of Münster. "Who translated this text, who acquired the manuscript, who read it?" This could be traced, for example, on the basis of ownership notes. "If someone still has a copy of a certain manuscript in his cupboard three centuries after it was produced, that says a lot about the knowledge it contains," Bockholt is convinced. Since the beginning of the winter semester, Bockholt has been Assistant Professor for the History of the Turkish-Persian World. In addition, he heads the Emmy Noether Junior Research Group "Inner-Islamic Transfer of Knowledge" funded by the German Research Foundation, which is working on Arabic, Persian and Turkish translation processes in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Poor pandemic management pummels Coalition at the polls
The Coalition government was severely punished at the polls for perceived poor performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for Labor’s win, Australia’s leading study on elections and democratic trends has found. The 2022 Australian Election Study (AES), released in full today, also found voters had the...
Conflicting Motives Govern Sense of Fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
BB: Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond
BB: Ivan Kislenko - Between North and South: Anti-Eurocentric Isolationism of Russian Sociology in the State of War and Beyond. This presentation will examine the history of the debates on the possibility of the emergence of unique Russian sociology concerning the current claims for further isolation, both - from inside and outside of the country. It interrelates with the state of the international discussion on the variability of sociological practices in the world, and the possibility of the emergence of unique local indigenous sociologies. Nevertheless, the Russian local perspective in the debates is accompanied by the rather specific tradition of sociology in the country, which often strives to provide a state with an ideological project or refer to so-called aboriginal science. Such state of affairs received criticism from the adherents of Western sociology in Russia: mostly because of the intentions to invent a purely ideological enterprise and due to the lack of the proper academic quality. Currently, Russia finds itself in the state of war, which turns Russian science into isolation. Vladimir Putin claims that Russia is a leader of the anti-colonial world, fighting eurocentrism. This rather symptomatic attempt to use the trends to cover the actual intentions. A fake decolonial perspective in social sciences in Russia bites itself for the tail, falling into full-scale isolationism, using paradoxically similar arguments of the left intellectuals from the leading universities of the West on the necessity to decolonize the science and education from the Western-centric means of knowledge production and ways of the science administration.
Forward thinkers: Our favourite Waterloo stories of 2022
What does the future look like? How can we prepare for it? Nine UWaterloo community members weigh in. By Sarah Baughan Current student, Office of Advancement co-op The future is being shaped before our eyes - by climate change, social progress, futuristic medicine and a changing workplace. This year, the...
Climate change for food projects
SCI Honorary Researcher Ulrike Ehgartner co-published the report ’Climate change for food projects: What it means and what to do about it’ for Food Research. Many people working in local or community food projects already know that they need to review how they operate in order to ensure they are doing as much as possible to reduce future negative impacts on the climate. This Climate Briefing, prepared by a team of climate and food system scientists, aims to help local and community food projects understand how the decisions they make affect the climate, and what practical changes they can make.
UCL East campus will make ’extraordinary contribution’ to London and the world
UCL President & Provost Dr Michael Spence has described the university’s new UCL East campus on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as ’an extraordinary contribution to London, the UK and the world’, while visiting students and staff at its One Pool Street site. Speaking to hundreds of staff...
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ explores asylum seeker stories during pandemic
Covid-19 compounded existing problems in the UK’s asylum system leading to lengthy delays and disruption in essential services for young unaccompanied asylum seekers, finds a study co-coordinated by a UCL researcher. The ’Lives on Hold: Our Stories Told’ project is an interdisciplinary effort by UCL, the University of Liverpool...
Chip lets scientists study biocement formation in real-time
Scientists from EPFL and the University of Lausanne have used a chip that was originally designed for environmental science to study the properties of biocement formation. This material has the potential to replace traditional cement binders in certain civil engineering applications. The chip has the size of a credit card...
Future stars of our region awarded prestigious global scholarships
A budding foreign policy strategist and aspiring international prosecutor are among the Curtin students to be awarded prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarships for 2023. Curtin Bachelor of Laws and Arts (International Relations) student Annabel Biscotto will complete her final year at the National University of Singapore and undertake an Interpol internship.
